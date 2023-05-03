Best price of the year takes $199 off Google’s latest Pixel 7 Pro at $700

Amazon is now offering the best price of the year on the latest Google Pixel 7 Pro. Dropping an unlocked 128GB model down to $699.99 shipped in Obsidian black, today’s price cut lands at $199 off the usual $899 going rate. This is still one of the first chances to save in 2023, and is now $49 under our previous mention in the process. Packed into a refreshed design that still delivers the same size 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen as before, Pixel 7 Pro arrives as Google’s most capable handset yet. The updated build also houses a new camera assembly on the back of the handset, which comes centered around a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilties. All of that comes powered by the new second-generation Tensor G2 chip which is complemented by 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. We break down all of the details in our launch coverage, as well.

With your savings from the lead deal, it’s always a good idea to score yourself a case for protecting that new handset. A personal favorite that won’t break the bank makes Spigen’s Liquid Air cover at under $16 a great option thanks to its sleek design and unique textured finish that brings some added grip into the mix. I’ve long been a fan of the way this case offers some extra protection without all of the usual bulk, and the Pixel 7 Pro version continues to deliver.

Though if you’d rather just go with an even more affordable option, there’s a lot of value in just bringing home a previous-generation. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G fits just that bill, and is now on sale for its best price ever thanks to an Amazon offer that’s taking $350 off. This clearance sale delivers all of the higher-end features for less, clocking in at $450. Its 6.7-inch 120Hz display is just the start, with 65W fast charger support being joined by an onboard fingerprint scanner.

Google Pixel 7 Pro features:

Google Pixel 7 Pro is Google’s best-of-everything phone; powered by Google Tensor G2, it’s faster, more efficient, and more secure, with the best photo and video quality yet on Pixel. The Google Pixel 7 Pro 6.7-inch Smooth Display makes everything stunning and immersive; it intelligently adjusts up to 120Hz for smoother, more responsive performance. Google Pixel 7 Pro has a 5x telephoto lens with 30x Super Res Zoom; the upgraded ultrawide lens powers Macro Focus to capture the smallest details.

