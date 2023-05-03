Kensington’s dual display Thunderbolt 4 Hub lands at new $158 Amazon low (Reg. $200+)

Amazon is now offering the Kensington SD2600T Thunderbolt 4 Hub for Mac and Windows at $158.36 shipped. Regularly $230 directly from Kensington and typically fetching closer to $200 on Amazon, this is at least 21% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also delivering a new Amazon all-time low at a few bucks under the previous best. While there are plenty of Thunderbolt 4 docks out there than can push more juice than the 65W Power Delivery on the Kensington to your machine for charging, like this Sonnet model we have on sale, they also tend to cost more. Kensington’s models also supports dual monitor action at 4K Ultra HD resolutions or a single display at 8K 30Hz. In total, you’ll find three downstream Thunderbolt 4 ports, all capable of data, video and audio, as well as a silver housing that might very well match your Mac setup perfectly. Head below for more details.

This OWC Thunderbolt hub is worth a look as a more affordable alternative. Compatible “with all M1 Macs, Thunderbolt 3 equipped Macs, and Thunderbolt 4 PCs,” it will not only save you some cash but it also delivers an arguably even more versatile set of I/O options. Currently sitting at $120 on Amazon via the on-page coupon, it includes four Thunderbolt ports, a USB jack, and support for dual 4K/5K displays or one 6K/8K display.

Check out the new lows on OWC’s miniature all-metal Thunderbolt/USB portable SSD and then head over to the HYPER Mother’s Day event where you’ll find loads of MagSafe charging gear as well as the brand’s stable of USB-C and Thunderbolt hubs marked down by up to 50%. Alongside some smaller accessories from $14, everything is neatly organized for you in yesterday’s roundup. Then swing by our Mac accessories hub for more deals.

Kensington SD2600T Thunderbolt 4 Hub features:

Thunderbolt 4 hub for MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Studio, Mac mini (MacOS 11 and later); Windows 10 and later; iPad Pro and iPad Air 4/5; and Chromebooks; also works great with USB-C and USB4 computers and Thunderbolt 3 Mac devices; if you have a Thunderbolt 3 Windows laptop, this is not the hub for you, see part # K36400NA)

Supports dual monitor 4k Ultra HD (4k 60Hz) or single monitor 8k 30Hz for Thunderbolt laptops (note: any Macs with the original M1 or new M2 CPU will only display to a single monitor due to Apple’s chipset limitations, but Macs with M1 Pro and M1 Max CPUs will work with dual displays); for USB-C laptops: HBR3 laptops will receive Dual 4K@30Hz or Single 4K@60Hz; HBR2 laptops will receive Dual 1080P@60Hz or Single 4K@30Hz

