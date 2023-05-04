Today’s Android game and app deals: Cyberlords, Star Wars Pinball, Aporkalypse, more

Justin Kahn -
While it is May the 4th, that doesn’t mean the Android game and app deals don’t keep coming. There isn’t much in the way of Star Wars apps on sale today, but we are tracking plenty of May the 4th-themed Android Galaxy and Pixel case deals, including this rare OtterBox sale, on top of a clearance event knocking Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 512GB handsets down to $753 with even more from $386. On the app side of things this afternoon, highlight deals include Star Wars Pinball 7, SpongeBob SquarePants, Cyberlords – Arcology, Candy Disaster TD, Aporkalypse – Pigs of Doom, Secret of Mana, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

It’s the year 2173. The power of government is in decline and the world is controlled by gigantic megacorporations. People may have no political power, but they still have control over their own bodies. Powerful NanoGear implants grant superhuman abilities and transform bodies into deadly weapons. Lead your four-man team of augmented cyber-warriors on dangerous infiltration missions. Hack into camera systems and computer terminals, take over security robots and lure enemies into ambushes with mines and sentry guns. Stealth, clever tactics or brute force – the choice is yours, and remember: the future lies in your hands!

