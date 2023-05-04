OtterBox takes 15% off its galaxy of Star Wars iPhone 14 cases for May the 4th, today only

OtterBox is celebrating May the 4th today with a limited-time series of deals across a collection of its in-house Star Wars cases. Covering your iPhone, Galaxy handset, and so much more with iconic stylings from our favorite galaxy, you’ll be able to save 15% on everything found on this landing page. Free shipping across the board. Our favorite price cut is on this incredible Retro Star Wars iPhone 14 Case at $55.21. Normally fetching $65, you’re looking at $10 in savings alongside a new all-time low. These styles have largely been excluded from sitewide sales in the past, with today’s offer in particular landing as a rare chance to save. Covering your iPhone 14 series handset in a sleek design, this OtterBox case is made with 50% recycled materials and protects your devices with raised edges around the screen and rear camera assembly. There’s of course the Star Wars theming that makes this all the more exciting. Head below for more.

Available for all of the iPhone 14 models and far more, there are plenty of unique styles of OtterBox’s Symmetry case up for grabs as part of the sale. The deals will only be live through the end of the day, so if you want to lock-in the 15% savings it’s best to act now. Though these are some of our favorites:

For all of the other best deals this May the 4th, be sure to keep it locked to our Star Wars Day guide. We break down all of the best price cuts, freebies, and promotions from around the web, be it on toys and collectibles, movies, or home goods. Check out all of the savings right here.

OtterBox Star Wars iPhone 14 case features:

Star Wars Retro phone case Star Wars phone case speaks to your fandom while it delivers relentless protection. Slim and sleek Symmetry Series shows off your phone with a dynamic design. Whether battling spreadsheets, dodging sleeping pets or juggling video meetings, you phone is prepped for every situation.

