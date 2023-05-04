Celebrate May the 4th with the best deals on Star Wars collectibles, LEGO, games, more

Star Wars Day is now upon us, ushering in a whole galaxy’s worth of discounts. As per usual here at 9to5Toys, we will be wrapping up all of the best price cuts across every product carry for the 2023 May the 4th festivities. Like every other year, there is a vast array of discounts out there, ranging from LEGO, collectibles, and other toys to games, tech, and so much more. Head below for all of the Star Wars Day and May the 4th deals, which we’ll be updating over the next few days.

We’ll be updating this page over the next few days, so be sure to check back in for all of the best Star Wars Day Deals…

Best LEGO May the 4th deals now live

The LEGO Group is always one of the first companies out there to get in on the May the 4th deals, and this year is certainly no different. The company’s annual promotion is now live for the taking directly from the LEGO Shop. This time around, there are some notable promotions, like the mini Death Star II set we just reviewed, but also some entirely new reveals, double VIP points, and other ways to save.

If you’re a bigger fan of cash discounts, we also have a roundup of all the best LEGO Star Wars Day deals, from the likes of Amazon, Walmart, and Zavvi worth looking through too. This hub may not score you the latest kits from May, but it will let you walk away with 20% in savings or more on display-worthy creations, army builders, and even UCS kits. All of the savings start at $16 too.

Sideshow sets up for Star Wars Day with rotating deals

On top of all the LEGO action for May the 4th, we’re big fans of Sideshow and its more display-worthy collectibles that are also seeing notable deals today. Ranging from life-size recreations of Star Wars icons to scale figures, art books, and more, you’ll want to check out the discounts live now right here. You will need to apply item-specific promo codes to each of the listings in order to lock in the special savings for Star Wars Day as well.

CASETiFY’s latest Mandalorian cases now live

When it comes to themed cases, CASETiFY makes some of our favorite offerings around these parts at 9to5, and its latest collaboration has arrived just in time for Star Wars Day. Delivering a collection of accessories for everything, from Apple’s latest to Android handsets and more, we just took a hands–on look at the collection, which you can dive into to help decide if these are worth adding to your everyday carry. But spoiler warning, these are some nifty cases for Star Wars fans to outfit their everyday carries with. Pricing starts at $35 and includes everything from cases to MagSafe chargers and wallets to AirPods covers and more, all of which are decked out with imagery of everyone’s favorite bounty hunter, Din Djarin, and his faithful companion, Grogu.

OtterBox gets in on the iPhone 14 case savings, too

OtterBox is also celebrating May the 4th today with a limited-time series of deals across a collection of its in-house Star Wars cases. Covering your iPhone, Galaxy handset, and so much more with iconic stylings from our favorite galaxy, you’ll be able to save 15% on everything found on this landing page. Free shipping across the board. Our favorite price cut is on this incredible Retro Star Wars iPhone 14 Case at $55.21. Normally fetching $65, you’re looking at $10 in savings alongside a new all-time low. These styles have largely been excluded from sitewide sales in the past, with today’s offer in particular landing as a rare chance to save. Covering your iPhone 14 series handset in a sleek design, this OtterBox case is made with 50% recycled materials and protects your devices with raised edges around the screen and rear camera assembly. There’s of course the Star Wars theming that makes this all the more exciting.

May the 4th deals roll out to the Skywalker Saga

On the digital side of your collection, Apple is getting your movie library ready for Star Wars Day by discounting all of the titles in the Skywalker Saga, as well as the stand-alone anthology titles, at $7.99, down from $20. That’s alongside this nine-movie collection at $69.99, saving you an extra $10 from picking up the films individually at today’s sale prices. Check out all of the digital May the 4th deals below.

Save on apps and games for all major consoles

It is now time for our roundup of the best May the 4th deals on games across all platforms for Star Wars Day 2023. As is always the case for the May the 4th game deals, there are loads of titles dropping in price significantly to celebrate the biggest day in all the galaxies on every major platform. While the Steam PC and Xbox Star Wars deals are already going live, alongside a few stragglers here and there, the Nintendo May the 4th deals will land in our roundup in just a few hours when they launch alongside the PlayStation side of things. If you have any Star Wars games you’re looking to add to your library, be it on PC, Nintendo Switch, or otherwise, today is the day to do it and our hub walks you through the best of the best.

Seagate 2TB Stars Wars external HDDs now start from $87

May the 4th be with you all and may your next hard drive dawn a gorgeous rendering from a galaxy far, far away. Joining a massive collection of Star Wars deals in our master discount hub (there’s even some freebies!), we are also now tracking some solid price drops on Seagate’s official Star Wars external hard drives. Adorned with painterly renderings of Baby Yoda, Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, Han Solo, Darth Vader, and more, each model also sports matching RGB lighting action and compatibility with PC, Mac, Playstation, and Xbox. They might not be as fast as the portable SSDs you’ll find on sale right here, but those ones aren’t nearly as collectible and don’t have official Baby Yoda paintings on them either. Head below for a closer look at pricing and check out our hands-on review right here.

Amazon May the 4th sale goes live from $4

The Amazon May the 4th sale is now live and joining the rest of the massive collection of Star Wars deals you’ll find in our master roundup, from accessories and movies to a wide array of LEGO kits, video games, and more. Today only, as part of its Gold Box deals, Amazon has now launched its wide-ranging sale event with deals starting from $4 and free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. There’s a massive collection of books and comics as well as LEGO kits, plushies, action figures, about as much Baby Yoda as a galaxy could need (just kidding, there’s no such thing), and much more. The Citizen Star Wars watches are at some of the best prices of the year alongside the absolutely epic, must-see Mr. Potato Head The Yamdalorian toy with The Tot (Baby Yoda in spud form).

Build your own Baby Yoda plush

When it comes to plush recreations of iconic characters, the folks at Build-A-Bear are hard to beat. Luckily, right now you can save 10% on its collection of Baby Yoda plushes, no code needed. I absolutely adore the Grogu I’ve had from Build-A-Bear over the past year and now you can bring home one for yourself or your kids without having to pay full price.

And more Star Wars Day deals to come

We’ll be updating this list of the best May the 4th deals as more offers go live tomorrow and throughout the week. We’re expecting to see plenty of additional discounts on everything, from iPhone accessories to digital comic books, alongside even more toys and collectibles for Star Wars fans to enjoy.

