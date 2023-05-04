Nomad takes extra 20% off entire collection of iPhone 14/Plus cases with our exclusive code

Nomad today is partnering with 9to5Toys in order to offer our readers an exclusive chance to save on its latest in-house cases. If spring has you thinking it’s time to refresh the look and feel of your handset, Nomad is stepping in with just the sale. Right now, you can save an extra 20% on its entire collection of iPhone 14 and 14 Plus cases. Ranging from its signature Horween leather builds to some more slick sport cases fit for Apple’s latest, applying code 9to514 at checkout will deliver a match of the best prices this year on everything. Shipping varies per order and is free when spending over $150. We break down some of our favorite offerings below, or you can just shop the entire sale over on this landing page to check out the up to 33% in savings.

An easy highlight from the sale is delivering some of the first price cuts this year on Nomad’s new collection of iPhone 14 leather cases. Ranging from its standard leather covers which we’ve raved about in the past to more protective folio-style covers, everything starts at $32 and is available across both of Apple’s new entry-level iPhone 14 handsets. That’s down from $50 or more, stacking the ongoing overstock price cuts with our exclusive code.

You’ll have a choice between the signature Horween designs that made Nomad famous in the first place as well as its newer and more affordable leather which we found to still be worth the price in our hands-on review from last fall. Pricing does vary based on which style of leather you go for, as well as which colorway catches your eye. But in any case, you’re saving at least 20%. Here’s a look at the three different styles on tap today:

Nomad’s Sport Case on the other hand brings a different take on protection to your iPhone 14 series handset that comes centered around a minimalist, high-gloss, hardshell backplate. Paired with a grippy TPE bumper around the edges, this case provides 6-foot drop protection on top of aluminum buttons and integrated MagSafe support that you can read all about in our review. It too is getting in on the savings today courtesy of Nomad, with each of the different designs for iPhone 14 and 14 Plus dropping down to as low as $27.20. That’s down from $40 and also matching the best price of the year. Much like the leather stylings, you’ll find at least 20% in savings but even deeper discounts on some other styles thanks to stacking sales.

Just make sure to shop the rest of the sale right here on this landing page! You’ll need to apply code 9to514 at checkout to lock-in the 20% in savings, which applies to everything on that page for iPhone 14 and 14 Plus handsets. The offers also stack with some ongoing overstock discounts, delivering even deeper savings and some new 2023 lows along the way.

Modern Leather iPhone 14 Case features:

Modern Leather Case stylishly elevates the look and feel of your iPhone while offering rugged protection. Built with full grain, sustainably sourced leather, Modern Leather Case will patina with time to develop a finish unique to you.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!