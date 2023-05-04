Seagate 2TB Stars Wars external HDDs now start from $87: Grogu, Han Solo, Boba Fett, more

May the 4th be with you all and may your next hard drive dawn a gorgeous rendering from a galaxy far, far away. Joining a massive collection of Star Wars deals in our master discount hub (there’s even some freebies!), we are also now tracking some solid price drops on Seagate’s official Star Wars external hard drives. Adorned with painterly renderings of Baby Yoda, Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, Han Solo, Darth Vader, and more, each model also sports matching RGB lighting action and compatibility with PC, Mac, Playstation, and Xbox. They might not be as fast as the portable SSDs you’ll find on sale right here, but those ones aren’t nearly as collectible and don’t have official Baby Yoda paintings on them either. Head below for a closer look at pricing and check out our hands-on review right here.

Seagate 2TB Stars Wars external hard drive deals:

Again, you’ll find all of then best May the 4th deals waiting right here alongside a collection of video games across all platforms, and the now live Amazon Gold Box Stars Wars event right here.

Seagate 2TB Grogu Special Edition FireCuda HDD features:

This external hard drive is inspired by Grogu from The Mandalorian. Pulling influence from The Mandalorian, this collectible hard drive features the joyful look of Grogu. Comes out of the box equipped with force-inspired blue LED lighting. RGB LED lighting brings a galaxy of atmosphere to your drive. Enjoy peace of mind with our industry leading warranty and 3-year Rescue Data Recovery Services.

