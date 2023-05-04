Amazon May the 4th sale goes live from $4: Toys, apparel, books, much more up to 44% off

The Amazon May the 4th sale is now live and joining the rest of the massive collection of Star Wars deals you’ll find in our master roundup, from accessories and movies to a wide array of LEGO kits, video games, and more. Today only, as part of its Gold Box deals, Amazon has now launched its wide-ranging sale event with deals starting from $4 and free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. There’s a massive collection of books and comics as well as LEGO kits, plushies, action figures, about as much Baby Yoda as a galaxy could need (just kidding, there’s no such thing), and much more. The Citizen Star Wars watches are at some of the best prices of the year alongside the absolutely epic, must-see Mr. Potato Head The Yamdalorian toy with The Tot (Baby Yoda in spud form). Needless to say, you’ll want to head below for a closer look at the Amazon May the 4th sale.

Amazon May the 4th sale

For today only, all of the best Amazon deals in the galaxy (outside of all the offers in our main roundup of course) are waiting in the Gold Box section. To help folks parse through the collection of deals, here are a few quick links to each section followed by some top picks throughout:

Amazon May the 4th toy deals:

Plus tech, apparel, and more…

Outside of the Amazon May the 4th sale, stay locked to our May the 4th deal hub for all of the best offers surfacing throughout the day including collectibles, LEGO kits, games, and much more.

Mr Potato Head The Yamdalorian and The Tot features:

Amazon May the 4th sale: The Yamdalorian and the Tot are Potato Head versions of characters from the Star Wars television show, The Mandalorian…This Potato Head toy features 14 pieces to mix and mash, including a potato body and 13 accessories, like a helmet, armor, cape, and Tot figure that fits inside the pouch…Kids ages 2 and up will love to style their Potato Head like the Mandalorian or create classic Potato Head looks with the other included accessories…Designed for little hands, this Potato Head toy makes a great holiday gift or birthday gift for toddlers, preschoolers, and fans of The Mandalorian series

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!