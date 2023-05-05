Today’s Android game and app deals: Bloons TD 6, Defense Zone 3, Wilderless, more

We are just hours away from the end of another work week, but first let’s gather up all of Friday’s deals on Android game and app deals. Just be sure to check out all of this week’s best Android hardware deals right here as well as Arc’s new minimalistic aluminum bumper case for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and this deal on Lenovo’s IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook. On the app side of things, today’s collection includes titles like Defense Zone 3, freebie icon packs, Bloons TD 6, Titan Quest: Legendary Edition, Wilderless, and more. Head below for a complete at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Regular updates! We release several updates every year with new characters, features, and gameplay. Boss Events! Fearsome Boss Bloons will challenge even the strongest defenses. Odysseys! Battle through a series of maps connected by their theme, rules, and rewards. Contested Territory! Join forces with other players and battle for territory against five other teams. Capture tiles on a shared map and compete on the leaderboards. Quests! Delve into what makes the Monkeys tick with Quests, crafted to tell tales and share knowledge. Trophy Store! Earn Trophies to unlock dozens of cosmetic items that let you customize your Monkeys, Bloons, animations, music, and more.

