Arc brings its minimalistic aluminum bumper case to Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra

Arc makes one of the most unique smartphone case alternatives on the market. Its unique Pulse bumper isn’t a case in the traditional sense, but still offers some protection against daily wear while delivering a minimalistic design made out of aluminum. Originally only making the accessory for iPhones, Arc is now bringing the Pulse bumper to Samsung’s flagship Galaxy smartphones thanks to new Galaxy S23 and S22 releases that are now up for pre-order.

Arc Pulse bumper cases launch for Samsung Galaxy S23

Arc first started making its unique bumper cases a few years back with the iPhone 12. Since then, we’ve gone hands-on with both the iPhone 13 and 14 series of the unique accessory, time and time again writing home about just how eye-catching the designs are. Android users have been left in the dark, well at least up until now, as the company is rolling out its first versions of the add-on that isn’t made for Apple’s handsets.

Arriving for both the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the previous-generation S22 Ultra, Arc is applying its signature Pulse stylings to two other devices. While the designs have been updated from what we’ve seen from the iPhone models, the same approach still applies. The minimalistic bumpers wrap around the top and bottom of your handset with a 2-piece design that protects your camera module while also elevating your screen off of surfaces when placed face down.

There are three different styles available across each device, all of which start with the more simplistic matte black styling. Then there’s a pair of more premium looks, with the mirror polish silver style being joined by a complementing golden version. Each one still sports an aluminum construction, with the differences being the overall finish applied to the metal build.

All of the new Arc Pulse Samsung Galaxy cases will be launching next month. Pricing starts at $59 for the aluminum matte black style, with the two higher-end polished offerings clocking in at $89 for the silver and $119 for the gold. Those prices apply for both the S23 and S22 Ultra devices, too, so there’s no savings to be had on the previous-generation version of Samsung’s flagship handset. All pre-orders will begin shipping on June 12.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra styles:

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra styles:

