Anker’s popular Nebula Capsule II portable projector sees Gold Box discount to $400, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is discounting a pair of its popular Nebula smart projectors. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Anker Nebula Capsule II Portable Projector at $399.99. Down from $530, you’re looking at a return to the best price of the year following a 25% discount. It’s the best we’ve seen in months, too. Delivering a compact way to take movie night just about anywhere this spring thanks to a portable, battery-powered design, Anker’s Nebula Capsule II can project up to 100-inch images in 720p. With built-in Android TV, there’s also 2.5-hours of playback per charge and a form-factor that’ll fit right in your hand. We previously took closer look in our hands-on review, as well. Head below for more.

Also on sale today for the same price as the more portable offering, the Anker Nebula Solar projector clocks in at $399.99. This model normally sells for $560, and is now also sitting at the best price of the year. While you’ll trade in the design that can fit in the palm of your hand, it does gain some more capable features like a 1080p resolution that can display up to 120-inch screens. There’s much of the same battery-powered design, just with 3 hours of playback for ensuring you can get through some of those longer installments in the MCU and more through spring movie nights. Then the built-in Android and Chromecast capabilities mean you can skip an extra streaming media player, although there’s HDMI and USB inputs for when you do need to plug in.

If you’re prefer to center Apple’s tech around your movie watching experience, we’re still tracking a rare chance to save on its Apple TV HD. This streaming media player comes outfitted with the new Siri Remote and normally sells for $99. But thanks to a $20 discount, the best price of the year has arrived at $79.

Anker Nebula Capsule II Portable Projector features:

Cutting-edge DLP technology creates a stunning 720p 200-ANSI-lumen image. This projector is ideal for use in low-light environments. Premium Scan-Speak transducers reproduce every moment in pulse-pounding clarity for all to hear. Unleash a universe of entertainment possibilities with Android TV. Personalize your Capsule II mini projector with over 5,000 apps, including YouTube, Hulu, Twitch, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!