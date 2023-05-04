Magic Bullet’s Mini Juicer is more capable than it looks and is now down at $50 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Magic Bullet Mini Juicer or $49.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and sometimes fetching as much as $70 at Amazon, this is the best price we can find. It is also the second-lowest total all-time outside of a brief Black Friday offer last year. While it might not be one of the hardcore juicers, it was more than capable of handling everything I threw at for a full week straight (three times a day) during our testing. Delivering a compact and relatively easy to clean setup, it features a 400-watt motor, a nice little pouring spout to drain your fresh juice into the included take away cup, and a back-mounted container to collect all of the pulp. There’s a 2-inch feed chute, top-rack dishwasher-safe attachments, and a considerably lower price than most of the brand name options out there. Take a deep dive into the user experience in our hands-on review and head below for more.

While today’s deal undercuts the typically rock-bottom Mueller model by about $6, you can save a touch more with the Black+Decker 400-watt variant. It might not be as well-known a brand in the kitchen space and isn’t a machine we’ve had a chance to test out, but it will save folks looking for a casual juicing experience a bit more.

You’ll find some Star Wars home goods deals in the Amazon sale and the rest of our May the 4th deals right here, but if you’re focused on the kitchen our home goods hub is where you need to be. Alongside Ninja’s Speedi Cooker at $150 ($50 off), Amazon is also running a Ninja spring sale filled with air fryers, ice cream makers, coffee machines, and more alongside personal blenders starting from $50. you can browse through those offers in our previous roundup.

Magic Bullet Mini Juicer features:

A powerful 400-Watt motor extracts all the juicy nutrition from your favorite fruits and veggies.

A roomy 2-inch feed chute fits larger chunks of your favorite ingredients. Translation: less chopping, more juicing.

We keep it tidy with top-rack dishwasher-safe attachments and a silicone spout cap that catches drips before they hit your countertop.

Juice directly into our 16-oz cup, which comes with a twist-on to-go lid for spill-free sipping and portability.

This juicer takes up way less space than standard models, making it a breeze to keep on the countertop or tuck away for later.

Includes 1 year limited warranty.

