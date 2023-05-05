Save 43% on HyperX’s Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset at the year low of $79.50

Amazon is currently offering the HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset for $79.33 shipped. Normally going for $140, this 43% discount or solid $60 price drop marks a new 2023 low price while coming within $15 of the all-time low set back last December. This headset will work across multiple platforms either wirelessly or wired over a 3.5mm connection. You’ll have support for wireless gameplay on your PC, PlayStation 4, or PlayStation 5 with the 2.4GHz dongle. The noise-cancellation microphone can be detached from the headset when not needed and can be muted with the on-earcup controls that also include a chat mixer. The 30-hour battery life paired with the signature HyperX comfort and durability here means you can game for extended periods with ease. The red LED lighting on the earcups here will accent the CloudX Flight headset, especially when it is sitting around your neck. Keep reading below.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $45. Unlike the HyperX CloudX Flight above, this headset is wired which also increases the platforms you can use it. The microphone here isn’t detachable but it does retract back into the earcup when not in use and while traveling. Audio controls are also in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from. Made from bauxite aluminum, the Razer Kraken headset is designed to be lightweight and portable for on-the-go use.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Want to upgrade your keyboard as well? We’re currently tracking the ASUS ROG Strix Scope TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard marked down to $92.50, the third-best price of the year. This compact gaming keyboard ditches the tenkey on the righthand side to take up less space on your desk. Packing Cherry MX Red linear mechanical switches, you’ll find that this keyboard packs anti-ghosting and an aluminum top plate for added durability. It connects to your computer with a detachable USB-C cable, has a larger left CTRL key for FPS games, and also features a toggle to go between function keys and media controls easily.

HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Solid wireless connection and up to 30-hour battery life allow you to game uninterrupted for longer.

Cloud Flight is also headphone compatible with devices that support a 3.5mm connection via a 3.5mm to 3.5mm cable.

Ear cups with bold styling that rotate 90° for additional comfort. Great for when you rest the headset on your shoulders.

Quickly access the controls for LED effects, mic mute, volume, and power on the ear cups.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!