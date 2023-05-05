PowerA’s new MOGA Play Clip for Xbox also charges your phone with first price drop to $27

Justin Kahn
First deal $27
PowerA MOGA Play & Charge Gaming Clip

PowerA just recently unveiled its latest gadget for cloud and mobile gamers with its new MOGA Play & Charge Gaming Clip. Combining features of its previous-generation gaming clip with a new integrated Power Bank/Battery Boost, the new device allows gamers to ergonomically attach a smartphone to your standard wireless Xbox controller while powering the setup on the go. Regularly $30, we are now tracking the very first price drop over Amazon bringing the new device down to $26.99 shipped. While the 10% discount isn’t the deepest of deals, if you’re looking to land something to support upcoming road trips and outings as the weather warms up, the new PowerA MOGA Play & Charge Gaming Clip is now at its best price ever. Head below for more details. 

The PowerA MOGA Play & Charge Gaming Clip is designed for Bluetooth-enabled Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One controllers with a dual-locking articulation mechanism that carries your mobile device at an adjustable angle. Alongside leaving all ports, speakers, and microphones accessible, it carries an integrated 1,500mAh Power Bank that will provide an extra bit of juice so you can charge your phone on the road without having to carry around a separate battery. 

Be sure to check out 8Bitdo’s new Ultimate C 2.4G wireless PC controller in springy pastel colors and this 30% price drop on Amazon’s wireless Luna gamepad. Then swing by this new all-time low we spotted on PowerA’s MOGA XP7-X Mobile Bluetooth Controller that delvers a Switch-like wrap around setup for Android gamers with its own built-in 2,000mAh power bank while you’re at it. 

PowerA MOGA Play & Charge Gaming Clip features:

  • Charge your phone while you play Xbox and cloud-enabled games on-the-go
  • Mobile gaming clip designed for Bluetooth-enabled Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One controllers
  • Charge your phone while you play, or between sessions with integrated Power Bank
  • Dual-locking articulation points adjust for ergonomic phone placement
  • Grip and secure your phone with rubberized clamps
  • Access all ports, speakers, and microphones
  • Made with high-quality materials for stability and durability

