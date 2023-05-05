8BitDo intros new Ultimate C 2.4G wireless PC controller in springy pastel colors

If you’ve been looking for an 8BitDo wireless controller for your desktop but haven’t been wanting to pay $50 for the acclaimed 8BitDo Ultimate 2.4G model, then you’ll be happy to hear you can now get a similar experience for less. Launching May 31, you’ll be able to get the 8BitDo Ultimate C 2.4G wireless PC controller for just $29.99. It comes in two very springy shades of either pastel green or purple and is available for pre-order now. Ready to learn what all this controller brings to the table? Head below to find out more.

Adorn your gaming desk with 8BitDo’s new Ultimate C 2.4G controller

The 8BitDo Ultimate 2.4G controller is one of the brand’s best models for PC gamers. And continuing the trend, the Ultimate C 2.4G offers many of the same features as the more premium model but at a much lower cost.

For starters, it has the same iconic design, with the left analog joystick, left D-pad, and right analog joystick. There are also the typical X, A, Y, and B buttons, as well as both left and right bumpers and triggers. It pairs to your system, be that Windows 10 or above, Android, SteamOS on the Steam Deck, or a Raspberry Pi through the included wireless dongle so you can play without cords. The battery will deliver 25 hours of playtime with around just two hours of charging, making it easy to top off and play all day.

The stippled grip makes it easy to hold, and there’s both rumble vibration and a turbo button here, but that’s about where the features end. Unlike the Ultimate 2.4G, the Ultimate C 2.4G doesn’t pair to the 8BitDo Ultimate app, which means that you won’t be able to remap buttons, adjust the dead zones of the analog sticks, or tweak the sensitivity of each trigger. On top of that, there’s no profile switching, which means that you can’t customize it at all.

However, if you can live with those limitations, then the $29.99 price of the latest 8BitDo Ultimate C 2.4G controller could be more compelling than the more expensive Ultimate 2.4G at $50. It’s available to pre-order now at Amazon and is slated to begin shipping on May 31. Like always, Amazon’s Pre-Order Price Guarantee ensures that if the controller falls at all between when you purchase and when it launches, you’ll get the lowest price offered.

9to5Toys’ Take

If you want a bare-bones wireless controller, then the new 8BitDo Ultimate C 2.4G is honestly a solid bet. You won’t be able to remap the buttons, but for most games, that doesn’t matter much. You’ll still get the tried and true design here alongside rumble vibration support and wireless connectivity, all for just $30. It’s hard to beat that in the value aspect, and with eventual deals a certainty for this controller, it wouldn’t be hard to imagine this dropping to $25, $20, or maybe even $15 around the holidays. Of course, there’s no guaranteeing if or when we’ll see those prices, but it’s something that we expect to happen every now and then once the latest products die down a bit.

