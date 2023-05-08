AirPods Pro 2 deliver improved ANC, battery life, and Find My features at $200 (Save $49)

Amazon today is starting off the work week with one of the first chances this year to save on the new AirPods Pro 2. Apple just refreshed its flagship true wireless listening experience last fall, with a handful of discounts set to follow over the past few months. Now on sale for $199.99 shipped, the latest pair of earbuds from Apple arrive with $49 in savings from the usual $249 going rate. That not only marks the second-best price to date at within $1 of the all-time low, but also the lowest we’ve seen in two months since back in March. Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 continue the legacy left by the original pair of the high-end earbuds by delivering one of the most robust listening experiences on the market.

Everything comes centered around one of the hallmarks of the Apple ecosystem, with the H2 chip enabling quick handoff between devices, as well as upgraded audio processing for even more peaceful active noise cancellation. There’s Spatial Audio to throw you right into the center of your favorite album and studio sessions, improved battery life that means the 6 hours of onboard listening is 33% more than the first-generation pair, and a redesigned charging case that delivers MagSafe charging on top of a lanyard loop, Find My access, and an extra 30 hours of play back.

Delivering many of the same features in a more affordable form-factor, those who don’t need truly flagship-level listening experiences will want to take a look at the latest AirPods 3 instead. These mainly ditch the active noise cancellation that the AirPods Pro class of earbuds are known for, while still delivering on other staples like Spatial Audio, Hey Siri integration, and that signature true wireless design. Best of all, you can lock-in savings right now that drop pricing as low as $125 from the usual $169 going rate.

As notable as some of the new inclusions this time around are on either of the models above, there’s still something to be said for just how good of a value the previous-generation AirPods 2 still are. These are a great alternative for getting in on Apple’s true wireless earbuds game, even if you’re missing out on the Spatial Audio support. Even so, the $100 price tag may deliver enough in the way of adding savings to be worth those trade-offs.

As far as all of the day’s other best price cuts from our favorite Cupertino company, our Apple guide is packed with a fresh batch of markdowns for the new week that’s now underway.

AirPods Pro 2 features:

Active Noise Cancellation reduces unwanted background noise

Adaptive Transparency lets outside sounds in while reducing loud environmental noise

Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking places sound all around you

