Amazon’s new Echo Dot Star Wars stands bring Darth Vader, Mando, and more to your speaker

As the Star Wars Day excitement officially kicks off today for May the 4th, Amazon is set to announce its latest Echo accessories from a galaxy far, far away. Bringing the likes of Darth Vader, Din Djarin, and Stormtroopers to your Alexa speaker, these new Star Wars Echo Dot 5th stands add a bit of flair to your smart home with light up eyes and iconic designs.

Amazon launches new Echo Dot Star Wars stands

In the past, we’ve seen Amazon outfit some of its older smart speakers with the likes of Grogu thanks to nifty speaker stands that add a bit more flair to your Alexa setups. Now the company is back with three new debuts, looking to bring the helmets of some iconic characters to your setup.

This time around, the new Star Wars Echo Stands are designed for some of Amazon’s latest speakers. The Echo Dot 5th Gen was just refreshed last fall with some new quality of life updates like improved sound performance, and now Amazon is following up their update with some new add-ons. Available in three different styles, each of the new releases bring some iconic character likeness to our smart home.

First up is Darth Vader, who comes joined by a Stormtrooper. Then one of the latest favorites from the Star Wars galaxy gets the spotlight, with Din Djarin’s Mandalorian making the cut as the final addition to the new lineup. Each of the helmet design also have a neat feature where the Echo Dot’s light ring at the bottom shines through the visor. Darth Vader and the Stormtroopers’ eyes light up, while the Mandalorian visor illuminates, too.

Now available for purchase direct from Amazon, you’ll be able to score the new Star Wars Echo Stands on their own or in bundles with Alexa speakers. Each of the stands sell for $39.99 on their own, while bundling them with the latest Echo Dot 5th released last fall will bring the price up to $69.98. There are some savings for those who want to bring home the whole package at once, with $20 price cuts off the combined going rates for both the speaker and stand.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!