Roborock 1-day robot vac/mop sale delivers up to $320 in savings and new 2023 lows from $280

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official Roborock Amazon storefront is offering up to 38% off a range of its autonomous cleaning bots. One highlight has the S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop on sale for $399.99 shipped. Regularly $650, this is $250 or 38% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This deal is $10 under our previous mention to deliver the best price we have tracked on Amazon – head below for a deal on the plus model with the self-empty station. The S7 provides 2,500Pa suction power to vacuum the floors for you before it handles all of the mopping tasks with a 300ml water tank and without getting the carpets wet. The smartphone-controlled system provides all of the usual features like creating schedules, custom no-go zones, suction power control, the ability to make invisible walls, and the option to use your voice to bark commands at it using Alexa and Google Home gear alongside Siri Shortcuts support. Head below for more Roborock deals.

More Gold Box Roborock deals:

Be sure to check out the new BLACK+DECKER POWERSERIES Extreme MAX stick vacuum we featured as well as Dreametech’s all-new L10 Ultra robot vacuum and mop. We also just went hands-on with Shark’s new self-emptying Matrix robot vac and be sure to check out this $200 price drop on the brand’s Alexa-enabled robot vacuum cleaner with self-empty station at $300 while you’re at it.

Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop features:

Sonic Mopping Technology. Roborock S7 robot vacuum mops with the power of sound, scrubbing up to 3,000 times per minute. Fed by a 300 ml electronic water tank, stains from coffee to mud and more can be cleaned deeply and effectively.

Intelligent Mop Lifting. S7’s VibraRise mop lifts when a carpet is detected, so you can mop hard floors and vacuum carpets in a single clean. It also raises when cleaning is finished to avoid spreading dirt, and when docked so you can say goodbye to ugly plastic mats and dirty streaks.

Upgraded Brush System. Multi-directional floating brush keeps the brush closer to the ground for deeper cleaning even on uneven surfaces. Roborock S7’s all-new rubber brush is more durable and resists hair tangling better. It’s perfect for homes with pets.

Powerful Performance. With 600g mop pressure and 2500PA HyperForce suction, Roborock S7 easily lifts dust and hair from floors and pulls it from deep inside carpets. It is the most powerful and the most convenient robot vacuum Roborock has ever made.

