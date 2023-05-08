GoPro HERO 11 goes on sale just in time for spring adventures at $399 low (Save $101)

Amazon now offers the GoPro HERO 11 Black Action Camera for $399 shipped. Marking the first time it has dropped this low at Amazon in 2023, today’s offer is also the first notable discount of the year from the retailer. We last saw it in sale to start the year at Woot for $1 more, with today’s offer landing at $101 off the usual $500 going rate. It matches the overall all-time low, too. GoPro HERO 11 Black arrives with a set of refreshed features that all come centered around the same design as previous-generation models. The real star of the show is the 1/1.9-inch sensor which can handle taking 27MP photos at an 8:7 aspect ratio. Throw in 10-bit color, as well as SuperPhoto and HDR modes to make full use of the GP2 chipset. Then there are a collection of new software features that make it easier than ever to share photos and videos to social media or to your device to edit. Our hands-on review breaks down exactly what to expect from all of the new features, as well.

If you can live without all of the improvements on the latest action camera, there’s also plenty of savings to be had by going with the now previous-generation GoPro HERO 10 Black. This alternative delivers a similar package overall, just without the higher resolution or the other all-around enhanced recording capabilities. Though with a $349.99 sale price, it’s $49 under what you’ll pay for the latest and greatest model without having to fuss with the gift card credit. In my review of the HERO 11, I even noted how good of a value the processor remains for the price.

Then there’s the latest from DJI, as the company just refreshed its smartphone accessory lineup with an all-new gimbal stabilizer. Delivering a more affordable model that still arrives with many of the latest features, the new DJI Osmo Mobile SE still delivers silky smooth video recording from your iPhone or Android smartphone. It’s backed by ActiveTrack 5.0, as well as improved battery life and a lighter build to complement that new $109 price tag.

GoPro HERO 11 Black features:

New Image Sensor: expansive field of view ever on a HERO camera out of the box. This gives you an extra-large canvas for your creativity by capturing more of the sky and horizon in every shot. Zoom in, crop your shots, change digital lenses, adjust aspect ratios and more while keeping the rich textures and sharpness of your footage. With 5.3K video that gives you 91% more resolution than 4K and an incredible 665% more than 1080p, HERO11 Black captures the action with crisp detail and cinematic image quality.

