WD_BLACK 4TB P10 metal-plated game storage HDD just hit the 2023 Amazon low at $99

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 4TB P10 Portable Game Drive HDD for $99.29 shipped. Regularly $130 these days and currently on sale for $115 at Best Buy, this is $30 off and the best we can find. It is also a few cents under the best price we have tracked this year – it has dropped to $100 twice in the last 5 months. It certainly isn’t the speedy newer-model P40 SSD Game Drive, but just 500GB of storage space on that model sells for $90 right now (hands-on review right here). The P10 clocks in with slower HDD speeds, but if we are just talking about something affordable you can store some games on, you’re looking at less than $25 per TB within a metal-plated purpose built for gaming device. Compatibility with PC setups, Xbox and PlayStation consoles, Mac, and more, allow users to play titles directly from the drive on PS4 and Xbox One, while using it for cold storage on the latest-generation systems to expand your library capacity without spending SSD money. Head below for additional details.

Today’s deal is relatively on par with most modern 4TB solutions, with or without the gaming focus. You can save about $10 more on this WD 4TB My Passport, but if you’re just looking for a causal solution to dump files, games, and photos onto for archival purposes, this popular Seagate Portable 2TB External Hard Drive HDD goes for $62.

While we now know they are official price drops that will stick for good, if you’re in for an internal upgrade to your Xbox Series X|S setup the official Seagate Expansion cards have never sold for less. Both the 1TB and 2TB models are now sitting at the lowest totals we have ever tracked with deals starting from $150 shipped. All of the details you need on those are right here.

WD_BLACK 4TB P10 Portable Game Drive features:

The WD_Black P10 Game Drive gives your console or PC the performance-enhancing tools it needs to keep your competitive edge. It’s a top-tier external HDD in capacities 4TB, built specifically for gamers looking to expand the potential of their console or PC by saving their game library in an on-the-go form factor. Now, with WD_Black P10 Game Drive, you can drive your game the way you choose.

