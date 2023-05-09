Neatly slide an AirTag in your wallet with Spigen’s card holder at $8 (Amazon all-time low)

The official Spigen Amazon storefront offers its AirFit AirTag Wallet Card Case Cover for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $18, this model sat in the $12 range for most of last year and the beginning of 2023 with today’s offer bringing it to the lowest price we can find. This is also the best we have ever tracked on Amazon since its release back in summer 2021. If you’re looking for a simple and affordable way to neatly stow an AirTag in your wallet, this might very well be it. This is a two-piece scratch-resistant wallet holder designed to securely house an Apple item tracker inside your existing wallet like any other bank or ID card. That carabiner clip you see in the product imagery is actually removable, so you can use it as a tag- or clip-style holder as well when needed. Get additional details in our launch coverage and head below for more.

The comparable Elevation Lab model will run you a couple bucks more right now as the brand’s AirTag Wallet Holder card insert is currently listed at $10 on Amazon. And when it comes to brand name options in the wallet card category, today’s Spigen deal is about as low as it gets right now. For example, this budget model comes in at a touch less on Amazon, but it also comes from a brand we don’t have any experience with.

As far as some of the latest releases in the AirTag accessory space, you’ll definitely want to check out the new debossed Lumen models OtterBox introduced back in April. But for something a little bit different, the new Elevation Lab release delivers the world’s “first fabric AirTag holder” for discreetly tracking bags, luggage, sporting equipment, and more. Get a closer look at what it brings to your spring and summer kit in our launch coverage right here.

Spigen AirFit Wallet Holder features:

Designed to slide seamlessly in any pocket storage and suitable for card wallets or handbags

Two-piece structure for easy application and removal

Made of a durable and scratch-resistant material

Includes a carabiner for alternative attachments

Precisely designed to protect the AirTags bluetooth tracker (2021)

