OtterBox refreshes growing AirTag lineup with new debossed Lumen cases at $15

About a year after the debut of its first collection of covers for Apple’s items trackers, the new Lumen OtterBox AirTag cases have arrived. OtterBox is a staple in the Apple gear accessory space, making some of the best cases and covers out there, and its AirTag lineup is no exception. They might not be as flashy or particularly purpose-built as its ultra-protective iPhone sheaths, but they are certainly worth consideration for Apple item tracker users, especially for folks already invested in its cases. The new Lumen OtterBox AirTag cases are designed to match its latest iPhone covers of the same name and come in at a relatively affordable price point considering the premium some of its handset accessories can fetch. Head below for a closer look and more details.

New Lumen OtterBox AirTag cases

Joining the rest of its options, including the trippy Figure models with swirling bands of colors, the new Lumen series is more in line with its matte flat black rugged AirTag keychain cases.

They are specifically designed to match the two-tone gradient treatments found on its iPhone 14 Lumen series cases but with more of a straight, minimalist approach to the design. There are Eminence (Purple), Gallant (Silver), Obsidian (Black), and Regalia (Blue) models available as part of the lineup available exclusively on the OtterBox website and from Apple.

You’ll find the brand’s usual top-mounted keyring-style carabiner clip here – ready to attach to just about anything you might need it to – alongside an open design that allows the Apple logo or your personalization choices to shine through (for better or worse). Otterbox says they “pop on easily with a snug fit” to safeguard against bumps and scratches, add a bit of color to your EDC, and ship with the brand’s limited lifetime warranty that will almost surely protect the relatively small investment longer than the AirTag will remain your kit.

They also feature subtle debossed OtterBox letter detailing along the outer edge.

Track your essentials with an Apple AirTag and guard your AirTag with Lumen Series. Slim and secure Apple AirTags case has subtle styling that adds a touch of class to every occasion. Attach Lumen Series with the included carabiner to your keys, wallet and backpack and know AirTag is protected.

The new Lumen OtterBox AirTag cases are now available for purchase at $14.99 each or in a four-pack with a bundle discount at $39.95. Also, right now on the OtterBox site, you can “save 10% when you buy a case + screen protector or power product.”

