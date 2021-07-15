Spigen’s new AirFit card case neatly stores AirTags in your wallet for $18 Prime shipped

Today we are taking a look at the new Spigen AirTag wallet card case. Alongside options from Nomad, Spigen was one of the first third-party brands out of the gate with protection for Apple’s AirTags, and it now has its new AirFit wallet-ready card case up for sale. Unlike much of the silicone tag and keychain style options out there, the new Spigen AirTag wallet card case houses your Apple item tracker in a credit card-sized sheath so it can easily stow away in a typical wallet slot (or something of that nature). Head below for a closer look.

New Spigen AirTag wallet card case

The Spigen AirFit carries your precious little AirTag in a thin card-style case resembling a credit card. This way it can slide right in your wallet neatly, as opposed to just fumbling around in a pocket just waiting to drop on the ground unnoticed to ruin your day.

Slim and slide. AirFit transforms your AirTag to a card to fit in any crevice, wallet or man purse… keep your eyes on them essentials. We got you.

It’s made of a “durable and scratch-resistant” thermoplastic polyurethane material in a sort of off-white colorway (it’s referred to as Space Gray on Amazon but looks far more white than that to me). You’re looking at a two-piece design that snaps together to hold your AirTag in place. Spigen also says it’s as easy to put together as it is to remove the AirTag when needed. It also leaves the shiny front of the AirTag exposed so it also won’t impede the audio alerts and data transmissions.

While it seems much less practical on an AirTag wallet card case like this, a small cutout in the corner is where you can affix the included and optional carabiner clip. This is a nice option for when it’s not tucked away in your wallet.

The new AirFit Spigen AirTag wallet card case sells for $17.99 Prime shipped on Amazon or $19.99 direct from Spigen.

Browse through our growing lineup of the best AirTag accessories out there right here and dive into some of our other coverage from the list below:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!