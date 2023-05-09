Amazon’s flagship Echo Show 15 and Show 10 Alexa displays land at new 2023 lows of $185

Amazon is now offering the new Echo Show 15 for $184.99 shipped. Arriving at the best price of the year, today’s offer lands from the usual $250 going rate with $65 in savings attached. This is $5 below our previous mention from earlier in the year, and the second-best to date overall. We last saw it sell for less last holiday season, when it landed at the all-time low of $170. Delivering Amazon’s largest screen-based Alexa experience yet, the new Echo Show 15 is fittingly centered around a wall-mountable 15.6-inch screen. You’ll find all of the usual hands-free voice control access for commanding smart home devices and the like, as well as some more novel features allowed by the screen form-factor. The new Visual ID feature will automatically adjust content based on who’s in the room, and the larger display now supports a refreshed widget system for showing off family reminders, photos, and much more. Dive into our announcement coverage for a closer look. Head below for more.

Stepping down to a slightly smaller display than the lead deal, the fittingly named Echo Show 10 arrives with a smaller form-factor and much of the same savings attached. Now sitting at $184.99, this is matching the second-best price to date much like its larger counterpart above. It’s down from the same $250 price tag, with those $65 in savings having last been beaten in December. Centered around a 10.1-inch screen, one of the larger additions to Amazon’s Echo Show family enters with a unique design that can move around to follow you on video calls and more. There’s of course all of the Alexa features you’ve come to know and love alongside a built-in Zigbee hub for pairing smart lights and accessories.

As notable as the exclusive functions are for the Echo models that come centered around a display, you can of course enjoy many of those smart speaker features from other devices in the Amazon stable that lack a screen. Its recently-refreshed Echo Dot models are some notable alternatives, especially with the 5th Gen releases getting in on the savings. Right now pricing starts from $30, and lands at the best prices of not just the year, but of all-time, too. You’d normally pay $50 or more, with Amazon’s latest speakers delivering improved sound in the same compact spherical builds as before.

Amazon Echo Show 15 features:

Reimagine how your family stays organized and entertained with a personalized smart display that helps keep everyone on track and in sync. You can mount it on a wall or display it with a compatible stand in portrait or landscape orientation. Choose the widgets you see on the home screen so you can glance at the information that’s most important to you and your family.

