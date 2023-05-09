All-time low pricing returns on the MagSafe PopSockets PopWallet+ at $20 (50% off)

Amazon is now once again offering the MagSafe PopSockets PopWallet+ for $19.99 shipped in white/clear. Regularly $40, you’re looking at a solid 50% off the going rate and the best price we can find. While we did see a couple drops to $28 earlier this year, today’s deal marks only the second time it has ever been offered this low on Amazon to deliver a match for the lowest we have tracked. As the same suggests, this is the PopSockets PopWallet+ that essentially features the brand’s popular pop-out grip alongside a magnetic wallet attachment. The whole unit sticks to the back of iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series devices with a pocket large enough to carry your three most important bank/ID cards. PopSockets also notes that you can quickly and easily just slide the PopWallet+ off when you’re looking to charge up or make use of other MagSafe accessories, unlike the traditional adhesive grips from the brand. More details below.

At $20, the MagSafe PopSockets PopWallet+ is now mostly on par or even lower than most of the traditional magnetic wallets you’ll find out there from notable third-party accessory makers like the 2-card Spigen Valentinus MagSafe wallet. Having said that, if you’re willing to take a shot on some of the lesser known brands, you will find some options on Amazon at under $8 Prime shipped.

For something particularly robust in the category, check out the all-metal model we featured recently from ROKFORM. The expandable design can support anything from one to seven cards and some cash with a built-in kickstand and a solid metal construction. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Elsewhere in MagSafe accessory deals, we are also still tracking a pair of notable spring events at Moment and Nomad – two of our favorites – to deliver solid deals on iPhone cases, Apple Watch gear, MagSafe charging stands, and more.

MagSafe PopSockets PopWallet+ features:

Our durable Pop Socket wallet we call our “PopWallet” is a sleek and secure way to carry your cards along with your phone. With an attached phone grip, you can avoid phone drops and kickstand your phone on-the-go

Wirelessly charge your phone by simply sliding off the MagSafe wallet and setting on a wireless charging stand

The magnetic PopSocket wallet can hold up to three cards that are shielded from the magnets while inside the phone case wallet

Pop Sockets iPhone wallet is compatible with Pop Sockets mounts and cases for MagSafe, wireless chargers, and non-Popsocket cases for MagSafe

