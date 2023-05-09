All-time low pricing returns on the MagSafe PopSockets PopWallet+ at $20 (50% off)

MagSafe PopSockets PopWallet+

Amazon is now once again offering the MagSafe PopSockets PopWallet+ for $19.99 shipped in white/clear. Regularly $40, you’re looking at a solid 50% off the going rate and the best price we can find. While we did see a couple drops to $28 earlier this year, today’s deal marks only the second time it has ever been offered this low on Amazon to deliver a match for the lowest we have tracked. As the same suggests, this is the PopSockets PopWallet+ that essentially features the brand’s popular pop-out grip alongside a magnetic wallet attachment. The whole unit sticks to the back of iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series devices with a pocket large enough to carry your three most important bank/ID cards. PopSockets also notes that you can quickly and easily just slide the PopWallet+ off when you’re looking to charge up or make use of other MagSafe accessories, unlike the traditional adhesive grips from the brand. More details below. 

At $20, the MagSafe PopSockets PopWallet+ is now mostly on par or even lower than most of the traditional magnetic wallets you’ll find out there from notable third-party accessory makers like the 2-card Spigen Valentinus MagSafe wallet. Having said that, if you’re willing to take a shot on some of the lesser known brands, you will find some options on Amazon at under $8 Prime shipped

For something particularly robust in the category, check out the all-metal model we featured recently from ROKFORM. The expandable design can support anything from one to seven cards and some cash with a built-in kickstand and a solid metal construction. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Elsewhere in MagSafe accessory deals, we are also still tracking a pair of notable spring events at Moment and Nomad – two of our favorites – to deliver solid deals on iPhone cases, Apple Watch gear, MagSafe charging stands, and more

MagSafe PopSockets PopWallet+ features:

  • Our durable Pop Socket wallet we call our “PopWallet” is a sleek and secure way to carry your cards along with your phone. With an attached phone grip, you can avoid phone drops and kickstand your phone on-the-go
  • Wirelessly charge your phone by simply sliding off the MagSafe wallet and setting on a wireless charging stand
  • The magnetic PopSocket wallet can hold up to three cards that are shielded from the magnets while inside the phone case wallet
  • Pop Sockets iPhone wallet is compatible with Pop Sockets mounts and cases for MagSafe, wireless chargers, and non-Popsocket cases for MagSafe

