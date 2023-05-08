Moment’s spring sale discounts iPhone 14 cases, companion lenses, MagSafe mounts, more

Moment makes some of the best accessories on the market for elevating the photos your iPhone can capture, and today all of those popular add-ons are more affordable. As part of its new spring sale, you’ll be able to save on everything from lenses and MagSafe mounts to iPhone cases and other gear to help with upcoming shoots. Shipping is free across the board in orders over $35. A series of particular standouts are Moment’s in-house smartphone lenses, with the Macro 10x Lens being a personal favorite at $89.99. Down from $130, this one is now down to the best price of the year at $30 off. Pairing with one of the compatible cases (also on sale), this lens will let you take impressive close-up photos with all of the pixels offered by your handset’s main sensor. I personally reviewed several of the Moment lenses last fall, finding them to be a must-have for anyone who takes smartphone photography seriously.

Moment Lens discounts:

A must to pair with any of the lenses above, another one of our top picks and the perfect way to get started with the Moment ecosystem is with the brand’s latest iPhone 14 series Cases at $39.99. Down from $50 in several different styles for all four of Apple’s latest handsets, these are only the second notable price cuts at 20% off. Marking returns to all-time lows, this is also the first discount we’ve seen since back in February.

Available in three different colors across all four iPhone 14 series handsets, these new covers sport vibrant and rugged designs alongside support for the brand’s signature smartphone lenses thanks to the Drop-in mounts. There’s a unique textured pattern on the back for some added grip to go alongside a raised lip around the screen and camera assembly for keeping both protected that you can read about in our launch coverage. Not to mention, it’s also MagSafe-compatible. Last year, we took a hands-on look at the previous-generation covers in a Tested with 9to5Toys review, too.

Wrapping up some of the must-haves for iPhoneographers, Moment’s series of MagSafe mounts are perfect solutions for ensuring you can capture just about any shot. Amongst the versatile lineup of mounts and accessories, the Moment Strap Anywhere Mount at $39.99 is a highlight. Down from its usual $50 price tag, this 20% price cut is matching the previous mention from months ago for the all-time low. Designed to strap just about anywhere, as you can likely gather from the name, this mount uses a silicone rubber strap to secure your iPhone 14 into place. It uses one of the brand’s (M)Force magnets to enable MagSafe support, and can be looped around everything from exercise equipment to strollers, shower curtain rods, and more. I personally just installed one of these on my e-bike and have found it to be a reliable option so far for cruising around with my iPhone in view. Head below for other discounts.

More on the Moment Macro 10x Lens:

The Macro M-series Lens captures life-sized images of the smallest objects. Different from traditional macro photography, this lens works less than an inch away from the subject to capture rich textures, materials, and living things that our phones were never before capable of seeing. With low distortion and the sharpest glass imaginable, the Moment Macro Lens is perfect for capturing the tiny details that your phone’s naked camera will never be able to focus on.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!