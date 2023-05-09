Samsung’s 7,000MB/s 1TB Gen 4 Internal SSD is PS5- and PC-ready down at $90 (Reg. $130+)

Samsung 980 Pro PS5

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 980 PRO 1TB PCIe Gen 4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $89.99 shipped. Originally launching at $250, this popular internal storage solution now carries a regular price of $140 directly from Samsung where it is now matched at $90. While we have seen a very brief price drop to $85.50, it was a particularly short-lived offer (less than a day) and today’s deal is matching the best otherwise. The 2TB version is currently selling for $169.99 but we have seen that one down in the $144 range previously. As you probably already know from our tutorial review, the Samsung 980 PRO is equipped with a heatsink making it as ideal for your PC gaming rig as it is for PlayStation 5 upgrades. Its heatsink tech, as the name implies, is designed to help maintain solid performance alongside the PCIe 4.0 interface and up to 7,000MB/s transfer speeds. Get a closer look right here and head below for more. 

One thing you’ll want to keep in mind here is that, despite how popular the Samsung 980 PRO is among gamers, the WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X internal SSD is also on sale right now at the same price. The purpose-built for gaming SN850X is actually a faster solution as well, clocking in at up to 7,300MB/s and you can get all of the details right here. For something more affordable, drop the speed down and go with the WD_BLACK 1TB SN770 for $60 instead. 

On the portable side of storage deals, pricing on WD’s gray model 2TB USB 3.2 My Passport Portable SSD has never been better, much like this deal on Samsung’s USB 3.2 T7 Shield. But we are also tracking some fantastic prices on Kingston’s affordable 2,000MB/s models that are even faster and less pricey with deals starting from $92 shipped today. Get a closer look at this right here

Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink 1TB SSD features:

The Integrated Heatsink Disperses Heat To Maintain Speed, Power Efficiency, And Thermal Control, Preventing Downtime From Overheating On Playstation 5 And PCs. Powered By An In-House Controller Designed To Harmonize The Flash Memory Components And The Interface For Top Speed – With A Pcie 4.0 Interface That’S 2X Faster Than Pcie 3.0 SSds And 12X Faster Than Samsung Sata SSDs. Achieve Fully Immersive Gameplay With Sustained High-Performance Bandwidth And Throughput For Heavy-Duty Applications In Gaming, Graphics, Data Analytics, And more.

