Kingston’s affordable 2,000MB/s portable SSDs just hit new Amazon all-time lows from $92

Amazon is now offering new all-time lows on the Kingston XS2000 Portable Solid-State lineup. You can now land the 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB models at $91.76, $161.59, and $296.99 shipped. Regularly $140, $250, and $500, respectively, they tend to fetch closer to $115, $190, and $350 as pricing has started to come as we move through 2023. All three of the models highlighted here are also now sitting at new Amazon all-time lows to deliver particularly solid bang for your buck in the product category. You’ll be hard-pressed to find another 2,000MB/s portable SSD from a well-known storage brand at prices like this – a 2TB SanDisk Extreme Pro that runs at the same speed sells for $180 on sale right now. Aside from the notable speeds here, the XS2000 features USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 support alongside USB-C connectivity in a pocket-sized form-factor that also ships with a protective rubber sleeve. More details below. 

If you don’t need the particularly fast speeds found on the Kingston XS2000, something like the Samsung T7 Shield model we went hands-on with last year is a great option and it is still sitting at a new Amazon all-time low. You can currently land the 1TB capacity down at $75, which will save even more than the model detailed above. Just note you’ll be dropping the speed nearly in half down to 1,050MB/s with this option. Take a closer look right here

On the gaming side of things, yesterday we also spotted a solid deal on the WD_BLACK 2TB P40 Game Drive SSD – one of our favorite options in the category. Delivering 2TB of storage with a metal-plated housing, customizable RGB lighting, and the same 2,000MB/s speeds, it is currently sitting at the $170 shipped Amazon low we have only tracked once before right now. Everything you need to know about this model and the other WD_BLACK drives on sale right now are waiting in our previous deal coverage

Kingston XS2000 1TB Portable SSD features:

  • Industry-leading read/write speeds up to 2,000MB/s. Requires compatible devices to reach USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 USB-C Performance.
  • Capacities up to 4TB to support high resolution images, 8K videos, and large documents.
  • Pocket-sized Portability
  • Tested to be water resistant, dust resistant and shockproof with an included rubber sleeve.

