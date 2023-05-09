Samsung latest Odyssey Neo G7 43-inch 4K144 smart gaming monitor hits new low of $700

Amazon is offering the latest Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 43-inch 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $699.99 shipped. This gaming monitor launched back in March for $1,000, and today’s deal comes in at a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Not only is it $300 off, but the 30% discount comes in at an additional $100 below the previous best price and is only the second time that we’ve seen it go on sale. Delivering the latest tech that Samsung has to offer, this monitor packs Quantum Matrix technology alongside Quantum Mini LEDs which allow for impressive brightness and contrast control. The Odyssey Neo G7 also has a VESA HDR600 certification and a 12-bit backlight panel to help with HDR content. You’ll find built-in smarts to stream Netflix and more alongside Samsung’s Gaming Hub to play cloud-based games without a computer connected. Plus, it has a 4K resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate alongside AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro for a tear-free experience as well. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more then head below for additional information.

Leverage some of your savings to pick up Govee’s RGBIC Gaming Light Bars with Smart Controller that’s available for $64.50 right now once you clip the on-page coupon. Designed to integrate with your gaming setup, this light bar kit pairs with Razer Synapse on your PC to deliver immersive lighting at your desk. This is the perfect pair with your new monitor to really feel like you’re in the game every time you sit down.

Plug ASUS’ 12th Generation i7/RTX 3070 Ti StudioBook 16 OLED laptop into your new display whenever you arrive home. Down to $1,700 right now, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and you’re saving $850 from the normal going rate. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your setup.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 Gaming Monitor features:

QUANTUM MATRIX TECHNOLOGY: Quantum Matrix Technology w/ Quantum Mini LEDs create controlled brightness and impressive contrast for games to come to life; Plus, advanced 12-bit back light unit allows detailed HDR control for unmatched picture quality*

VESA DISPLAY HDR600: Experience a new level of multi-entertainment with life-like visuals; With 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and VESA Display HDR600, both videos and games deliver abundant, deeper blacks and greater color detail*Sync Premium Pro

SMART TV EXPERIENCE: Enjoy your favorite shows and movies through the Smart TV apps; Take a break from marathon gaming sessions and catch up on must-see streaming content with just a simple Wi-Fi connection**

SAMSUNG GAMING HUB: The best of gaming all in one place; Samsung Gaming Hub allows instant access to top cloud gaming services and your favorite consoles; Smooth visuals and responsive gameplay are powered by advanced game streaming technology***

