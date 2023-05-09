ASUS’ 12th Gen i7/RTX 3070 Ti StudioBook 16 OLED Laptop falls $850 to a new all-time low

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is now offering the ASUS ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED i7/16GB/2TB/RTX 3070 Ti Laptop for $1,699.99 shipped. Normally going for $2,550, this 33% discount or solid $850 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this build with today’s deal matched over at Amazon. For comparison, this same model will currently run you $2,700 by buying from ASUS directly. The previous-generation 12th Gen Intel i7-12700H 2.3GHz processor and RTX 3070 Ti graphics are paired with 16GB of RAM to run just about any program you want with 1TB + 1TB of PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage providing quick access to them. The 16:10 4K OLED NanoEdge display equipped here features PANTONE validation with professional-grade accuracy alongside VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 certification. The ASUS Dial is also implemented here to give you precise controls in creative applications with the ability to control over 70 functions. Rounding out this machine is Windows Hello support, dual USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports, dual USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI output, gigabit Ethernet, and an audio combo jack. Head below for more.

The I/O with this laptop is fairly standard with modern machines but if you want to expand it, the Anker USB-C 7-in-1 Hub is a good starting point at just $35. Over a single USB-C connection, you’ll gain access to two additional USB-A 3.0 ports, a USB-C data port, a micro/SD card reader, an HDMI port, and a USB-C power input with this hub capable of delivering up to 85W of Power Delivery. Weighing less than 5 ounces, you can toss it into your laptop bag with its scratch-protecting travel pouch so you’re ready to connect gear anytime, anywhere.

Want to make the jump to Apple Silicon instead? We’re currently tracking Apple’s just-refreshed 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro marked down to $1,749, a new all-time low price. Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before, centered around a 14-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 18-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports.

ASUS ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED Laptop features:

16” OLED (3840*2400) 16:10 display laptop; 100% Adobe RGB; Pantone validated color accuracy; Delta E <2

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM – RTX Studio Ready

Intel core i7-12700H processor 2.3 GHz(24M Cache, up to 4.7GHz) with Windows 11 Home

Fast storage and memory (upgradable) featuring 1TB + 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 Performance SSD and 16GB DDR5 SO-DIMM

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!