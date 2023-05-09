Sony’s unique new true wireless LinkBuds offer ambient audio passthrough at $138 (Save $40)

We feature plenty of earbuds here at 9to5, but nothing has quite caught our attention as of late like the recent Sony LinkBuds. These unique true wireless earbuds standout amongst just about everything else on the market with a novel open design that incorporates a ring-shaped driver into the 8-shaped design. If you’ve been waiting for a chance to try these out for yourself, Amazon is now offering the perfect chance with the best price of the year. The Sony LinkBuds now sell for $138 shipped in two different styles. Normally fetching $178, you’re looking at $40 in savings as well as a new 2023 low. This is $10 under our previous mention from a few months back and only the second chance to save this year.

Sony’s LinkBuds take transparency modes to a whole new level by ditching the reliance on software for hardware that helps you hear your surroundings. The open ring drivers naturally allow sound to pass through from the outside world in a way that even AirPods and the like can’t quite deliver on. Our hands-on review explores what to expect on that front, though the spoiler is that these are ideal for public transportation commuters and the like. The Sony V1 processor balances the sound profile and rounds out the package alongside 20-hour battery life, IPX4 water-resistance, and an ultra-compact charging case.

Joining the lead deal, we’re also still tracking an all-time low on Sony’s followup to the more aware listening experience offered above. Right now the LinkBuds S are sitting at $148 and deliver $50 in savings from the usual $198 price tag. These trade in the open ring design for the usual earbuds form-factor, but also package in audio settings that adapt to your surroundings. Dropping in price for only the second time this year, you’re also looking at a 2023 low and the first chance to save in months.

But if you’re looking for something even more capable, we’re tracking the first discount so far on the new Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 ANC earbuds. These are already a 9to5 favorite, delivering some of the clearest audio fidelity on the market to go alongside reliable ANC and a discounted $349 going rate. This one also made our list of last year’s best earbuds that give the big players a run for their money. From everyday drivers worth a spot in everyone’s pocket to unique offerings, buds designed for hearing every beat to even the most comfortable listening experience, we take a look at the best of the best from Beyerdynamic, Sennheiser, JBL, and other brands.

More on the Sony LinkBuds:

Link your online and offline worlds with headphones that keep you in both. The all-new Sony LinkBuds feature a comfortable open-ring design that naturally blends natural and digital sound. Stay authentically connected to everyday life while listening to music, taking calls, gaming, and more, all with dynamic sound.

