Always have your controller ready to go with this Insignia Xbox charger kit for just $10

Best Buy is currently offering the Insignia Xbox Series X|S Controller Charger with Battery for $9.99 shipped if you’re a My Best Buy member (free to join) or in orders over $35. In fact, free shipping just rolled out for My Best Buy members earlier this year, so if you’ve been holding off on joining, now’s the best time. Normally $20 at Best Buy, today’s deal comes in at $5 below the rate that PowerA’s similarly-designed model goes for at Amazon and marks the best price that we’ve seen so far. If you’re tired of picking up a dead controller to play a game, then this is a must-have accessory for your setup. It includes a battery and cover as well as the charging stand itself. Whenever you’re not playing, just set your controller on the stand and it’ll top back off and be ready to go whenever your next play session comes up. Plus, this will help reduce your reliance on single-use batteries too. Keep reading for more.

All things considered, this controller charger is about as good as it gets for your Xbox setup. The PowerA model linked above at $15 is about as good as it gets for a quality charging setup for your Xbox outside of today’s lead deal.

Do you use your Xbox controller with a PC to play games there? Well, right now you can upgrade to the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop that packs a Ryzen 7 processor and RTX 3070 Ti graphics card for $1,400. This marks a $700 price drop and delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide to find other ways to upgrade your setup this spring.

Insignia Xbox Controller Charger features:

Always be game-ready with the Insignia Controller Charging System for Xbox Series X | S. This complete charging system includes everything you need to stay charged up and ready to game, including one high-power rechargeable battery pack, a battery door and a charging stand. Eliminate the need and cost of disposable batteries as well as reduce the landfill waste they create.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!