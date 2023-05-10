Pack the bikes up and go with Allen vehicle rack deals starting from $34 shipped (Up to 40% off)

We have spotted some price drops on the popular Allen Sports vehicle bike racks so you can safely haul the family’s rides around to wherever your adventures might take you this year. As part of its latest outdoor recreation event, Amazon is now offering the Allen Sports Deluxe 5-Bike Hitch Rack for $98.20 shipped. Regularly $230, it more typically goes for between $125 and $170 or even more at Amazon over the last year and is now at the lowest we can find. Today’s deal comes within $8 of the best we have seen on Amazon since 2021 as well. Designed for 2-inch vehicle receiver hitches, it features a 28-inch arm that can securely carry five bicycles using “Allen’s patented tie down system.” The whole thing can also fold up and out of the way when not in use with a steel construction that “installs in less than 5 minutes.” Head below for more Allen Sports rack deals from $34.

Allen Sports vehicle bike rack deals:

Or forget the old school bikes all together and score an electric ride-on. Over in our Green Deals hub – the best place to find discounts on electric scooter, bikes, and more – you’ll find a solid price drop waiting on Segway’s new Max G2 electric scooter with Apple Find My. The brand new release might still be in the pre-order phase, but you can score $500 off right now to secure a notable deal before it even launches. All of the details are right here and you’ll find even more here.

Allen Sports Deluxe 5-Bike Hitch Rack features:

Hitch insert fits either 1 1/4 inch or 2 inch receiver hitches (2 and 3 bike models) or 2 inch receiver hitches (4 and 5 bike models)

28 inch long carry arms individually secure bicycles with Allen’s patented tie down system

Folding carry arms quickly drop out of the way when rack is not in use

Rack sets up and installs in less than 5 minutes

Sturdy steel construction with black powder coat finish; Lifetime

Allen’s warranty does not cover items purchased through third-party seller

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!