Segway’s new Max G2 electric scooter with Apple Find My goes up for pre-order at $500 off

Segway’s latest electric vehicle will be hitting the scene officially in July, and ahead of time you can now save with a pre-order at Best Buy. Right now, the all-new Max G2 Electric Kick Scooter is seeing an early chance to save before it even begins shipping. Normally fetching $1,300, which is what it will officially launch at come July 15, right now you can drop the price down to $799.99 shipped courtesy of Best Buy. That scores you $500 while locking in the best offer yet for those hoping to score a new EV before summer’s end. Serving as a successor to the original Max scooter, Segway’s new offering comes equipped with some notable improvements. This time around there’s now an increased 22 MPH top speed, adding a little extra oomph to its predecessor’s 18 MPH speeds. You can also expect to travel further on a single charge thanks to a 43-mile range that’s close to twice the distance as before.

Otherwise, you’re looking at a fairly standard form-factor from Segway. The Max G2 packs a folding design that allows it to stow away in smaller package, or at least be transported around indoors with some added convenience. It comes bundled with a new 3A fast charger in the box that leads to faster refuels. Then as far as the actual driving goes, there’s a new 1,000W motor that can handle up to 22% inclines, with pnuematic wheels also leading to a smoother ride. Segway also packs in some newer smart features, like Apple Find My support for some added peace of mind.

If you don’t want to wait until July for a new EV, we’re also still tracking a discount on Rad Power’s RadExpand 5 folding e-bike, which is returning to its best price ever at $250 off. Dropping for one of the first times this year, the price cut to $1,399 is also complemented by a higher-end EV in the Rad Power stable, with the RadCity 5 at $1,849. As far as all of the other environmentally-friendly discounts live for the start of the new season, our Green Deals guide of course remains the place to be. From solar panels to finally lessen your reliance on the actual power grid to tools, other electric vehicles, and more, you’ll find some notable markdowns live to start off spring with more of a green focus.

Segway Ninebot Max G2 electric scooter features:

The successor to the best-selling Max G30P, the Segway-Ninebot Max G2 electric kick scooter offers performance, thrill, and sustainability with 4 riding modes. The battery’s IPX7 rating means puddles are no match for the Max G2. Use the Apple Find My network to track and locate the Max G2 quickly. Dual suspension, self-sealing tires, traction control, and a smart battery management system make the Max G2 safe and rider-focused.

