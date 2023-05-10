Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen on sale for the first time this year with $20 discount to $59

Fitting for today’s Google I/O keynote, we’re now tracking the first discount of the year on the brand’s latest Pixel Stand 2nd Gen. The accessory launched last year and has seen a few discounts land since, but now Amazon is stepping in to delivering the first chance to save since back over the holidays last year. The Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen now sells for $59 shipped, down from its usual $79 going rate to deliver $20 in savings. It is matching the second-best price to date, and is the lowest we’ve seen since back over a quick drop to $54 in October.

Google’s second-generation Pixel Stand arrives with much of the same design cues of the original, just with improved charging speeds for its latest handsets. Everything notably kicks off with 23W of power which can go towards fast charging a Pixel 7/Pro handset or just topping off Pixel Buds Pro and the like. Though for the former application, it’ll turn your handset into a mini Nest Hub display of sorts while it charges. That feature is explored more in our hands-on review, which also covers everything else to expect from the first-party accessory.

On the otherhand, the iOttie iON Wireless Duo might be a better pickup if you’re looking to streamline an entire setup. Living up to its name with a 2-in-1 design, this charging stand will refresh your nightstand with a place to refuel both a Pixel 7 and its companion earbuds. While it lacks the same first-party design as above, there is some added peace of mind from the Made for Google certification that iOttie seals the deal with to complete the $50 price tag.

All of this week’s other notable price cuts from the Google stable come centered around its latest flagship listening experience. The Pixel Buds Pro land at $160, delivering the second-best price to date much. Much like the savings above, this is one of the first chances in 2023 to save, which is now complemented by a markdown on the Google Pixel Watch at $300.

Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) features:

Meet the second-gen Pixel Stand from Google. It’s a superfast wireless phone charger with up to 23W of power. It works with compatible Pixel phones, Pixel Buds, and Qi-certified mobile devices. Just set your phone down for a charge, even with a case. Excluding Pixel Buds A-series. Compatible with Pixel phones and wireless charging capabilities and many Qi-certified devices. Up to 23W with compatible Pixel phones and up to 15W with Qi EPP certified devices.

