Google brings ANC, ‘Hey Google’ support, and 31-hour battery life to Pixel Buds Pro at $160

Amazon is now offering Google’s latest Pixel Buds Pro for $159.99 shipped across all four styles of the true wireless earbuds. Taking $40 off the usual $200 going rate, you’re looking at only the third notable markdown of the year and the best in over a month at within $10 of the all-time low. It’s the second-best price to date, too. Google brings plenty of flagship features to its recent Pixel Buds Pro to justify that pro naming scheme, and active noise cancellation is just the tip of the iceberg, heading below the surface, you’ll find all of the tight-knit features you’d expect from a perfect Pixel smartphone companion including fast pairing, multi-device connectivity, and hands-free Hey Google integration. The Qi-enabled charging case turns the earbuds’ 11 hours of listening into upwards of 31 hours, while a companion transparency mode helps you flip between zen moments of listening to your favorite track and tuning back into reality when you need to be aware of your surroundings. You can read all about how compelling of a package that combines into in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Sure they aren’t currently on sale, but those who don’t want to step outside of the Google orbit can still lock-in a pair of first-party earbuds for less with the Pixel Buds A-Series. These earbuds may not carry the same kind of flagship appeal as the Pro buds above, but will still serenade you with some of the same tech as above including Hey Google support, Adaptive Sound, and quick pairing to your Pixel handset. Plus, the $99 price tag makes them more affordable for those who don’t find that $40 price cut above to justify the $160 sale rate.

If you’d prefer to go with a listening solution that isn’t tied directly into your smartphone’s ecosystem, we have some more affordable offerings in our list of favorite earbuds from 2022. For a more in-depth look, you’ll want to dive into our post recapping all of last year’s best earbuds that give the big players a run for their money. From everyday drivers worth a spot in everyone’s pocket to unique offerings, buds designed for hearing every beat to even the most comfortable listening experience, we take a look at the best of the best from Beyerdynamic, Sennheiser, JBL, and other brands.

Google Pixel Buds Pro features:

Pixel Buds Pro use Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal to adapt to your ear and help block outside sounds, creating a quiet foundation so your music can shine. With custom 11 mm speaker drivers and Volume EQ, the earbuds sound amazing at any volume. The battery keeps up with your life, with up to 11 hours of listening time, or up to 31 hours with the charging case; you can charge them wirelessly with Pixel Stand or other Qi-certified chargers.

