Save up to 50% off Kodak instant cams and smartphone printers from $80

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official Kodak Amazon storefront is now offering up to 50% off a range of its instant digital cameras and smartphone photo printers. There are plenty of options here but one standout has the Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro 4PASS 2-in-1 Instant Digital Camera and Photo Printer down at $99.99 shipped. Regularly $200 and more typically selling for $150 at Amazon, this is $50 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is also on par with last year’s Black Friday price drop and matching the two other deals we have tracked across 2023. As the name implies, this is Kodak’s mini instant camera allowing folks to snap quick memories and print them out immediately for friends, family, or the fridge (the “photos last over a 100 years!”). The dual nature of the Bluetooth-laden device also allows you to snap pics on your smartphone and then print them out in vintage-style 3- by 3-inch square photos using the brand’s 4PASS technology for “flawless photos in just a few seconds.” Head below for more Kodak deals.

You’ll find all today’s Kodak Gold Box deals waiting on this page. You’re essentially looking at a range of portable mini photo printers alongside a host of other combo camera-printers to upgrade your summer memory capturing game this year. Ranging in colorways, styles, and price, everything is up to 50% off the going rates with prices starting from $80 shipped. Get a closer look right here.

Another great way to upgrade your smartphone photography is with one of those lens attachments. Not only did SANDMARC just release a new Macro lens with an exclusive discount for 9to5Toys readers, but Moment is also in the middle of its spring sale. The latter of which makes some of our favorite accessories, including iPhone cases, lens attachments, MagSafe mounts, and more, and is now offering 20% off just about all of it. All of the details on that sale are waiting right here.

Kodak Mini Shot 3 Instant Camera and Printer features:

Instant Camera + Photo Printer: The Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro is a digital camera with a built-in photo printer, so you can print your images or cancel them after you have taken them. With this instant camera, you can also print 3×3″ photos directly from the gallery of your mobile device via Bluetooth. Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro is compatible with Apple iPhone, iPad & Android devices.

Low Photo Cost: Why pay more to print? Printing has never been easier with our Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro instant print camera. Photos are even half the cost if purchased in an instant film camera bundle!

Superior Photo Quality: The Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro utilizes 4PASS technology, which allows you to print flawless photos in just a few seconds. As the photos are printed on layers of color and laminated, they are protected against fingerprints and water. Photos last over a 100 years!

