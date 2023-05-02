SANDMARC upgrades your summer photos with new 100mm iPhone Macro lens, exclusively 10% off

SANDMARC is introducing its brand new iPhone photography lens today known as the Macro 100mm. The brand has quickly become one of our favorite Apple gear accessory makers, from delivering my personal favorite leather iPhone 14 case and a brilliant collection of Apple Watch bracelet straps that look like they were made by a true horology company to its all-metal tripod stand we reviewed previously and more, SANDMARC is not a brand to be slept on whether you’re an iPhoneographer or not. However, today it is expanding its lineup of iPhone lens offerings with a new model designed to simulate the human eye and offer photographers “a more natural, organic look.” Head below for more details on SANDMARC’s new iPhone lens release.

SANDMARC’s new iPhone photography lens – 100mm Macro

The new SANDMARC iPhone photography lens is looking to enhance the photos you take with your Apple handset whether you’re a pro or not. The Macro 100mm offers a shallower depth of field than you’ll get from the stock setup to deliver a “sought-after effect” that counters “the artificial sharpening found in newer iPhone models.”

It also delivers extended minimum focus distance that is said to open up “new possibilities for photographing moving objects, producing captivating videos, and venturing into unexplored creative territories.”

Here’ a quick A/B comparison of the depth of field so you can see the difference:

…And a video of it in action:

While compatible with the SANDMARC lineup of iPhone 14 cases, the new iPhone lens is made of industrial aluminum and also comes with its own iPhone 14 case as well as a clip-on mount, a lens pouch to keep it safe when traveling or in between uses as well as front and back lens caps.

Features at a glance:

Multi-element, multi-coated optics

Industrial aluminum body

Precision engineered glass

Magnification: 12x

Coating: Multi-coated

Weight: 114g

Height: 39mm

Diameter: 48mm

Focus Distance: 53mm

SANDMARC’s new 100mm Macro iPhone photography lens is now available for purchase for all iPhone 14 models at $129.99 shipped. But you can use our exclusive 9TO5TOYS discount code to knock the total down to $126.05 shipped – it should also be pointed out that SANDMARC gear literally only goes on sale once per year for a few days during Black Friday, historicaly speaking, and at just 20% off.

More highlights from the SANDMARC gear collection:

