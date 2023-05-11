Apple’s original MagSafe Leather Wallet for iPhone 14 drops to $27 in four styles

Woot is now offering Apple’s original MagSafe Leather Wallet for $26.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Normally fetching $59, you’re looking at a match of the second-best price this year. It comes within $2 of the all-time low, and is a rare chance to score the official accessory in one of four different styles. While not the latest models with Find My integration, this official Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet sports much of the same features otherwise for the latest iPhone owners. Compatible with the just-released iPhone 14, as well as 13 and 12 series handsets, this build delivers a specially tanned and finished European leather look with built-in magnets to snap right onto the back of your device. It can hold two different IDs, bank cards, or even some cash, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

At just $27, the lead deal really is one of the best options out there for applying the wallet features to your iPhone 14 series handset. We’d normally recommend the CASETiFY MagSafe Wallet we previously took a hands-on look at in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. But even with the more environmentally-friendly faux leather build, there’s just no beating the value of an official Apple accessory for as low as today’s sale.

Though if you’re looking for something even more out of the ordinary, we just took a hands-on look at this limited edition Untitled Folder Wallet. Inspired by Apple’s own macOS folder icon, the wallet takes on a signature form with room for quite a few more cards than the MagSafe accessory on sale above. It’s a fun addition to your everyday carry or bag, and brings even more Apple vibes to your person that you can read all about in our coverage from earlier in the week.

Then be sure to give our Apple guide a run-through to check out all of the other most notable price cuts right now from our favorite Cupertino company.

Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet features:

Designed with both style and function in mind, the iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe is the perfect way to keep your ID and credit cards close at hand.Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather, the wallet features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place on the back of your iPhone. You can even stack it on top of a Clear or Silicone Case with MagSafe to create a look that’s unique to you. The Leather Wallet is shielded so it’s safe for credit cards.

