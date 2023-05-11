Wrangle those cables with rare deals on Smartish magnetic desktop organizers from $19

Today only, as part of its Lightning Deals, the official Smartish Amazon storefront is now offering its Magnetic Cable Wrangler organizer from $19.24 after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 directly from Smartish and elsewhere, this is up to 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is not only quite a rare deal overall, it is also among the best prices we have tracked since going hands-on with the handy device as part of the Tested with 9to5Toys series. Note: you can save an additional 8% off your order if you purchase two from this landing page. You’re looking at a weighted, magnetic base to organize cables without having to put them away and without using sticky adhesives. Even if you don’t use the brand’s magnetic cables, it ships with some magnetic cable collars so you can attach anything to its top surface. Get a closer look right here and then head below for more details.

If you would rather bring pricing down and not have to deal with the magnetic side of things, something like this relatively popular no name desk clip system might be worth a look. It sells for just $7 Prime shipped and can secure up to 14 cables across three different units sans-magnet.

While we are talking add-ons for your handset, be sure to head over to our Smartphone Accessories roundup. This morning we are tracking deals on everything from MagSafe charging stations to Anker USB-C and Lightning cables, Qi stands, and more starting from just $10 Prime shipped. All of that and more are waiting for you right here.

Smartish Magnetic Cable Wrangler features:

Tidy the tangled mess on your desk, nightstand, or floor…Change your mind on placement without a gummy mess to deal with…Practical without making your space fugly…This no-slip gadget keeps your cords and itself in line…Included magnetic cable collars give your cords an attractive makeover.

