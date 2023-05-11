Smartphone Accessories: ESR HaloLock 3-in-1 MagSafe Stand $63 (Reg. $80), more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is now offering one of the first chances to save on its latest multi-device charging station. The new HaloLock 3-in-1 MagSafe Stand first launched back in March with an $80 MSRP, and is now being marked down to $62.99 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. That amounts to $17 in savings thanks to pairing the coupon with a cash discount from the price tag you’d pay direct from ESR. This is also a new all-time low. Centered around a 7.5W MagSafe charging pad, this stand has a tilted place to drop your iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 13 and 12 series handsets. Below it is a 5W pad for topping off AirPods and other true wireless earbuds, though the experience gets a bit more interesting from there. Behind the main pad is a removable certified Made for Apple Watch charger, which can be used when plugged into the stand or on its own for a more travel-friendly setup. ESR rounds out the package with an included USB-C wall charger and companion cable in the box.

3-in-1 Magnetic Charging: this compatible with MagSafe charger will charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch together; compatible with iPhone 14/13/12 series, AirPods Pro/3/2, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8/7/6/5/4/3/2/1, and Apple Watch SE 2/1. Watch charger is officially certified to provide safe and reliable fast charging. Stand features 1,000 g of magnetic holding force that keeps your phone powerfully in place during charging as built-in magnets in the Watch charger and AirPods charging pad ensure instant, secure alignment. Small, lightweight USB-C charger lets you power up on the go via numerous devices, so you can enjoy tangle-free magnetic wireless charging for your Watch anytime, anywhere.

