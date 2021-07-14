Tested: Fabric-wrapped Smartish cable wrangler brings magnetic organization to your charging rig

You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

It’s time to take a look at the new Smartish magnetic cable organizer. Known as the Cable Wrangler, this small tabletop stump sits atop your desk (or anywhere else you might want some cable organization) to hold your cables neatly in place with its built-in magnet. The fabric-wrapped magnetic cable organizer even ships with some simple “collars” to effectively magnetize your existing cable collection. And we are about to take a closer look at the whole thing in the latest Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Smartish magnetic cable organizer review

The Smartish magnetic Cable Wrangler organizer is essentially a small but quite heavy desktop or nightstand pad with a built-in magnet along the top. Not to store the cables until you use them, but rather somewhere to wrangle the loose cables over that are already out on your desktop.

There’s a nice rubbery bottom to hold the whole thing in place — although it’s heavy enough that it probably didn’t need much — as well as an attractive stitch around the edge with some light Smartish branding on the bottom and the front tag. It’s a simple but attractive design that will work with most nightstand or desk decor.

Smartish makes its own magnetic crown joule 3-in-1 cable (seen throughout this review) that snaps right on to the top of the magnetic cable organizer and removes just as easily. But the Cable Wrangler also ships with a 3-pack of Smartish cable collars — small rubber straps with built-in magnets — for all of your other cables, Apple included. They are easy to get on and off, transform any cable into a magnetic one, and don’t add all that much bulk to your charging cords — although, if you’re anything like me, you will probably want to remove these collars when you take your cables on-the-go.

Its fabric-wrapped exterior is available in four color options, including the “No 2 Pencil Grey” you see pictured in this review, as well as a Lightly Toasted Beige, Teal Me More, and a sort of pink option known as I’m Blushing. Each of which runs $19.99 direct from Smartish or $19.99 Prime shipped on Amazon.

Here’s a quick look at the specs:

Let’s be real… there’s a good chance you’re within 3 feet of some tangled charging cables right now. With the Cable Wrangler’s powerful magnet, your cords snap easily in place and stay neat and organized until you need them again.

Neatly holds cables on nightstand, or wherever cables need wrangling.

Works with all cables via included cable collars

Hefty grip that won’t slip.

Extra gravity included.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’ve been using the Cable Wrangler solid now for nearly two weeks happily. I happen to have some loose cables on my desk for a few different purposes, and it has been a nice way to keep things neat and in one place. On the nightstand, hallway console table, and elsewhere, I have already switched over to Qi charging pads and all-in-one solutions for various electronics, so it wasn’t overly useful in those situations — certainly something to keep in mind for folks already employing MagSafe accessories and the like. This thing is really only for those who need/have loose cables at the ready.

Now, if you are one of those people or have some other use case scenario in mind, this is among the best options I have come across. Some simple cable ties might work, but that doesn’t seem to be as elegant a solution as the Smartish magnetic cable organizer to me. The whole thing is built really well, especially for $20 shipped, despite it really just being a little fabric-wrapped stump with a magnet in it.

I, for one, don’t mind using the cable collars, but for picky folks that don’t want to blemish their stark white Apple charging cables or have already transitioned to a purely MagSafe lifestyle, the Smartish Cable Wrangler probably isn’t for you. For the rest of us, you’re certainly getting what is being advertised here, and this is definitely an option worth considering.

