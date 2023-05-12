LG’s originally $2,500 AirPlay 2 120Hz evo C2 4K OLED Smart TV is down at $1,395 today

Today only, Woot is now offering the 2022 LG 65-inch Class OLED evo C2 Series 4K Smart TV for $1,394.99 shipped. Originally $2,500 when it launched in 2022, it now carries a regular price of $1,700 at retailers like Best Buy. Today’s deal is a few bucks under our previous 2023 mention and undercutting the current $1,410 sale price at Amazon right now, not to mention coming in at less than half the price of a newer 2023 LG OLED. Alongside the brand’s self-lit OLED panel that runs at 120Hz, this model features VRR support, NVIDIA G-SYNC, and four HDMI 2.1 ports – all of the fixings you’ll need for some serious gaming and movie nights. Joining Dolby Vision and HDR 10, it also sports Apple AirPlay 2, and three USB ports, as well as Google Assistant and Alexa voice command action. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.

If you’re not convinced on the OLED treatment, despite the fact that you’re scoring a TV that would have costed $2,500 less than a year ago at $1,395, this deal on the flagship Amazon 75-inch Omni 4K Fire TV down at $900 is worth a look. Saving you another $500 or so, it will deliver the same size display to your living room with direct access to all of your streaming services and more, just don’t expect to get all of the bells and whistles, high refresh rates, and the OLED vibes.

However, if you’re looking to future proof your setup, this price drop on the 8K mini-LED Samsung 75-inch 120Hz smart TV is where you need to be. Now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low with as much as $2,000 in savings to be had, this one is now going for $2,998 shipped with a 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 inputs, Bluetooth, built-in Wi-Fi, and more. Swing by our home theater hub for some audio upgrades and accessory deals as well.

LG 65-inch Class C2 Series OLED evo features:

Experience amazing, beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, deep black, and over a billion colors, now even brighter*, thanks to LG’s 8 million self-lit OLED pixels

Engineered exclusively for LG, the α9 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K adapts to the content you’re watching, automatically adjusting the TV’s settings for improved picture and sound quality

Eliminate unnecessary processing with movies and preserve the action the way film directors intend with Filmmaker Mode, and enhance every moment of your viewing experience with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos**

LG Game Optimizer mode with NVIDIA G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium, and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) improve your gaming experience with fluid on-screen motion. Game Optimizer manages your game settings all in one place

Mount it on the wall with a 300 x 200 VESA mount (sold separately). Magic Remote with Magic Tap, remote control batteries (AA), power cable, wall mount, and quick start guide are included. TV stand sold separately

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!