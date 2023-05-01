Rare deal knocks the flagship Amazon 75-inch Omni 4K Fire TV down to $900 today ($200 off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHDTVHome Theater
$200 off $900
Black Friday 4K Smart TV deals

While we have seen a number of price drops on Amazon’s latest-generation 65-inch Omni series 4K Fire TV (it is currently $150 off), it’s now time for one of the first readily-available price drops on the 75-inch variant. After just debuting the new smaller Omni models in March, you can now land the Amazon 75-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $899.99 shipped. We have never tracked a deal on the regularly $1,100 model (outside of a limited Black Friday offer) directly from Amazon since its release in late 2022, and you can save a solid $200 off the going rate today. You’re looking at Amazon’s flagship model at the largest size available with a 4K Quantum Dot Display Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and tech that “automatically optimizes the brightness of movies and shows through a built-in sensor that detects the lighting in your room.” The usual Fire TV ecosystem is in place for direct access to your streaming subscriptions and apps alongside hands-free Alexa action, and four HDMI inputs. It also sports a USB port and a 1.2mm grey metal bezel. Head below for more details. 

An obvious lower-cost option is to go with the aforementioned 65-incher that’s on sale for $650 down from the regular $800 price tag. But if you’re just looking for a smaller casual display for the kitchen, home office, or lake house, the new 2-Series that were unveiled a couple months ago are still on sale at the lowest prices yet. Starting at $150 shipped, these no-frills models deliver just what you need and nothing you don’t to keep the price down at some the lowest on the market. 

Looking to upgrade an existing display instead? This ongoing price drop on Apple TV HD at $79 is where you need to be. Not only will it deliver the all-new Siri Remote everyone loves alongside direct access to Netflix, HBO, Disney+, and other services, but it’s also great for Apple Arcade and Fitness+ or to double as a HomeKit hub. Get a closer look while the deal is still live right here

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV features:

  • Stunning 4K Quantum Dot Display (QLED) – Makes movies, shows, and live sports pop in brighter, richer, and more lifelike colors.
  • Advanced HDR – Scenes leap off the screen in deep, realistic color with Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive. HDR10 and HLG are also supported.
  • Adaptive Brightness – Fire TV automatically optimizes the brightness of movies and shows through a built-in sensor that detects the lighting in your room.
  • Bolder contrast – Experience deeper darks and brighter whites with full array local dimming in 96 individual zones enhancing contrast.
  • Fire TV Ambient Experience – Turns your TV screen into a canvas for displaying over a thousand pieces of free artwork, personal photos, helpful Alexa widgets, and more.
  • Watch what you want – Stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…
Home Theater

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Slice’s ceramic finger-safe carton cutter opens p...
Weber’s 70th Anniversary 22-inch kettle grill see...
Hands-on: LEGO’s new mini Death Star II gift with...
Bosch’s 12V Max 2-tool combo kit can hang a TV an...
Score the brand new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PS5/Xbo...
Today’s Android game and app deals: Pascal’...
Let Siri control four lamps and appliances with this Ho...
Stop using fossil fuels to do lawn work with Greenworks...
Load more...
Show More Comments