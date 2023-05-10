Go 8K mini-LED with Samsung’s 75-inch 120Hz smart TV at the $2,998 Amazon low ($2,000 off)

While we are still tracking a massive $4,500 price drop on this equally as large 98-inch TCL 4K TV, Amazon is also now offering its best price yet on the 2022 Samsung 75-inch Neo QLED 8K QN900B mini-LED Quantum model at $2,997.99 shipped. Originally $6,500 and more regularly sitting in the $4,498 range, this is over $2,000 off the going rate and the best we can find. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low on one of Samsung’s higher-end models that has very seldom ever dropped below $4,000. This future-proof display delivers a 75-inch 4320p 8K mini-LED panel with the Quantum HDR 64X treatment that “sets the bar with an extraordinary range of contrast that brings intensely accurate colors.” Dolby Atmos, Smart Calibration Pro to optimize the display for your environment, an anti-glare screen, and Alexa/Google Assistant support come along with the 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 inputs, Bluetooth, built-in Wi-Fi, and more. Head below for additional details.

If you’re not impressed by the 8K mini-LED treatment and some of the other bells and whistles above, take a look at this ongoing price drop on the flagship Amazon 75-inch Omni 4K Fire TV. Now $200 off the going rate at $900 shipped, it comes in at nearly $2,100 under the deal price on the model above and delivers the same size display. Clearly not as high-end in just about every way, but if you’re not picky about those kinds of things there’s plenty of cash to be saved.

Alongside the audio upgrade deals in our home theater hub, we are also tracking some solid price drops for folks just looking to upgrade an existing display as well. Those include Amazon’s Wi-Fi 6 Fire TV Stick 4K Max back at the all-time low, much like it backlit Voice Remote Pro with location tracking, but be sure to dive into this discount on Apple TV with the new Siri remote down at $79 as well.

Samsung 75-inch Neo mini-LED 8K Smart TV features:

Experience our best picture yet with ultra-premium Samsung Neo QLED 8K. Discover a world of vivid colors and details in the deep dark blacks and light bright whites, all from a vast grid of precision Mini LEDs. And with its edge-to-edge Infinity Screen, it’s easy to dive into this breathtaking 8K picture. Utilizes AI-Based formulas to upscale to 8K Resolution. Resulting picture may vary based on source content.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!