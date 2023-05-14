Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro lands at $290 (Reg. $349)

Amazon is now offering the second-best price of the year on Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro. Discounting the black style, pricing now lands at $289.99 shipped from the usual $349 going rate. This amounts to $59 in savings while coming within $11 of the 2023 low set just once before this year. Designed for both of the latest iterations of 12.9-inch iPad Pro, including the new M2 and original M1 models, Magic Keyboard arrives with the accessory’s signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port. The folio form-factor houses a backlit keyboard and the trackpad, which elevate the iPadOS experience. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’re rocking the smaller two of Apple’s latest iPad Pro models, we’re also still tracking a chance to save on the companion Magic Keyboard, too. Delivering all of the same features as on the larger version, this model is designed for the 11-inch iPad Pro and comes with a more affordable price tag thanks to the same $50 in savings. Also applying only to the black style, pricing now starts at $249 courtesy of Amazon. It isn’t the second-price we’ve seen like on the model above, but will have you outfitting that new iPad Air 5 with a companion keyboard for less than retail.

An ongoing discount on Apple Pencil 2 makes either of today’s discounts even better for decking out your machine with a full kit of accessories. Right now, you’ll be able to bring home the must-have accessory for $89 right now while locking in $40 in cash back. It’s one of the most compelling drawing, writing, and precision input experiences on the market, all while being more affordable than ever before. So if you’re planning on using your new iPadOS device for more than just Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro by getting creative with some digital art or note-taking, it’s worth a look.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

