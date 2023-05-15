Today’s Android game and app deals: Forager, Crying Suns, FAR, Codex of Victory, and more

Justin Kahn -
Your Monday afternoon collection of Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below courtesy of Google Play. Joining our Android software offers, we are also tracking some notable Samsung discounts today as well including the best price ever on its Galaxy Chromebook 2 as well as as a $450 price drop on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Door Kickers: Action Squad, Speedometer GPS Pro, FAR: Lone Sails, Codex of Victory, Forager, Crying Suns, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

More on Forager:

Forager is a 2D open world game inspired by your favorite exploration, farming and crafting games. Gather, collect and manage resources. Craft useful items & structures. Build and grow a base out of nothing. Buy land to expand and explore. Level up and learn new skills, abilities, and blueprints. Solve puzzles, find secrets and raid dungeons! Achieve anything you want! The choice is yours, you set your own goals to work towards! Start small and improve your base, skills, equipment, network of friends (and enemies!) and build your future as you see fit!

