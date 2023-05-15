Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 returns to all-time low of $1,350 with $450 in savings attached

With reports that Samsung’s latest generation of foldable smartphones will be hitting shelves a month early, Amazon is now rolling out the best prices of the year on the latest foldable to actually ship. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 first hit the scene last year with an $1,800 price tag. Now, it’s on sale for $1,349.99 shipped across all four styles of the unlocked 256GB 5G model. That $450 price cut delivers the lowest we’ve seen this year at $50 below our previous offers from earlier in the spring. This is the best since Black Friday, and matching the all-time low set only once before.

Samsung’s latest-generation flagship foldable arrives as the new Galaxy Z Fold 4. Now an even better value several months after being revealed last fall, everything comes powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip which is packed into a 7.6-inch display. The familiar folding form-factor still packs a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside, both of which have a taller aspect ratio this time around. And speaking of! There’s a new under-display selfie camera that you can learn all about in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Alongside just talking about the handset, one of our main takeaways from the new folding smartphone review was just how notable the Standing Cover was for improving the experience. Bundling in one of Samsung’s S Pen, this official case not only provides some extra protection to your foldable, but also has an integrated slot to stow the stylus away while not in use. There’s also an integrated kickstand to round out the package that you can read a bit more about right here.

Today’s discount on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 lands just after seeing a launch promotion go live on the latest handset from Google. While we’re still waiting for pre-orders to go live for the brand’s new and very first foldable, the Google Pixel 7a is now shipping for $499 with the added benefit of a bundled $50 gift card. That makes the already affordable smartphone powered by Tensor G2 an even better value.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features:

The Galaxy Z Fold4 unfolds your world with next level productivity. Free up your hands with Flex Mode and get more done. With multiple windows, doing different tasks is easy. See your apps the way you want. Drag and drop content from one window to the other. See content in full detail and maximize your viewing experience on an immersive display. The Galaxy Z Fold4 is as sturdy as it is stylish and is water and scratch-resistant and ready to take on the day.

