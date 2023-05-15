Echelon’s EX5 smart fitness bike lets you skip the Peloton tax at 2023 low of $764 (Save $236)

If you’re looking to ditch the Peloton altogether following the recall status the company issued last week, Echelon has quickly been gaining steam as one of the best competetors on the market. One of its more popular offerings, the EX5 Smart Connect Fitness Bike, typically sells for $1,000. But right now thanks to a price cut courtesy of Amazon, you can bring home the fitness companion for its best price of the year. Down to $764.99 shipped, today’s offer lands at $236 off. It’s the lowest we’ve seen since back in December of last year, and the best discount of the year. Not to mention just one of the first chances to save in 2023 period. Taking on Peloton with a much more affordable price tag and much of the same curated riding experience, this Echelon EX5 bike comes with access to on-demand classes, workouts synced to popular music, and other ways to exercise at home. While it lacks a built-in screen, there’s an integrated mount to dock a tablet or smartphone and the bike will sync all of your ride data over to the companion app for keeping up with your fitness journey. Head below for more.

On the more affordable side, the Echelon EX3 Smart Bike won’t run you as much while still delivering a similar workout experience. Also currently on sale, this one sits at $600 on Amazon and ditches some of the more ergonomic features of the lead deal, with much of the same 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance and curated workout guides. It’s down from $800, and while you’ll have to supply your own tablet to replace the missing touchscreen display found above, it’s a notable solution for at-home workouts.

As far as tracking your exercise goes, there’s nothing more capable than Apple Watch Series 8. Apple’s latest wearable is as good as it gets these days to keeping tabs on fitness progress, and now the all-time lows attached this week make them an even better buy. All starting from $329, there’s $70 in savings applied to several styles. Though the all-time low right now on Apple Watch Ultra is surely worth a look for more dedicated gym rats, especially at $702.

Echelon EX5 Smart Connect Fitness Bike features:

Pedal farther on the EX-5. Built with performance in-mind, this connected bike boasts a variety of features that will help you raise your cycling game. Whether your aim is to de-stress, train for a competition or anything in-between, you can count on the EX-5 to get you there. Aero handlebars feature ergonomic design to help align your upper body for optimum performance. – 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance lets you vary your workout intensity.

