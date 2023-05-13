Apple Watch Ultra falls to new Amazon all-time low of $702 with Ocean Band in tow (Reg. $799)

Amazon is now offering the best price ever on Apple Watch Ultra. Right now, the titanium case with yellow Ocean Band is resting at $701.99 shipped from the usual $799 going rate. Not only is this $97 off the going rate, but a new all-time low. It’s $28 below our previous mentions and still one of the first-ever chances to save. Apple Watch Ultra arrives as the most capable wearable ever from Apple with an even more rugged design that the usual Series 8 offerings, or any of its predecessors for that matter. Everything about that improved feature set is packed into a titanium case that encircles the larger 49mm screen that’s the brightest Always-On Retina display yet. A more distinct side module encompasses the Digital Crown and customizable action button, rounding out the form-factor change with 100-meter water-resistance. Then there’s all the actual features like 36-hour battery life, dual-frequency GPS, and everything else you can read about over at 9to5Mac.

Those who don’t mind going the refurbished route are also in for some added savings. Courtesy of eBay and its stellar in-house refurbished program, Apple Watch Ultra arrives at an even lower price thanks to a $169 discount that applies to several versions of the smartwatch with various band styles attached. So not only are you locking in a more affordable $620 price tag, but also the ability to score some different looks that all come backed by a full 1-year warranty for some added peace of mind.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

As far as all of the day’s other best price cuts from our favorite Cupertino company, our Apple guide is packed with a fresh batch of markdowns for the new week that’s now underway.

Apple Watch Ultra features:

Rugged and capable, built to meet the demands of endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers, and water sports enthusiasts — with a specialized band for each. Up to 36 hours of battery life, plus all the Apple Watch features that help you stay healthy, safe, and connected. 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case. Larger Digital Crown and more accessible buttons. 100m water resistance. Customizable Action button for instant physical control over a variety of functions.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!